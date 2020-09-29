TYLER POLICE DEPARTMENT
Officers charged Christopher Enochs, 32, of Tyler, with assault causing bodily injury. Enochs was in the Smith County Jail Monday and was released the same day. Enochs had a bond of $1,500.
Officers charged Janiece Lafawn Johnson, 40, of Bullard, with two counts of forgery financial instrument elderly and possession of a dangerous drug. Johnson was in the Smith County Jail Monday with three bonds of $10,000 each.
Officers charged Mark Anthony Morales, 25, of Tyler, with unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon. Morales was in the Smith County Jail Monday with a $2,500 bond.
Deputies charged Eddie Sustaita Jr., 46, of Palestine, with violation of bond/protective order, assault causing bodily injury to a family member and criminal trespass habitation or shelter. Sustaita was in Smith County Jail Monday with bonds totaling $11,000.
Deputies charged Juan Bautista Velasquez, 38, of Tyler, with assault causing bodily injury to a family member and interfering with emergency required for assistance. Velasquez was in the Smith County Jail Tuesday with two bonds of $5,000 each.
LINDALE POLICE DEPARTMENT
Officers charged Jodi Goldman, 33, of Lindale, with fraud destroy removal of concealment writing, fail to maintain financial responsibility, violate promise to appear (Uniform Act), tamper fabricate physical evidence with intent to impair, and possession of penalty group three controlled substance less than 28 grams. Goldman was in the Smith County Jail Monday with bonds totaling $3,500.
SMITH COUNTY ADULT PROBATION
Officers charged Devonte Lee McNamee, 25, of Shreveport, Louisiana, with aggravated assault with deadly weapon. McNamee was in the Smith County Jail Monday with a $200,000 bond.