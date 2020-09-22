SMITH COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Deputies charged Joshua Caleb Adair, 41, of Frisco, with burglary of habitation, unlawful possession of firearm by felon, manufacturing or delivery of penalty group one controlled substance between 4 and 200 grams, possession of penalty group one 1 to 4 grams, possession of penalty group three controlled substance less than 28 grams, driving with license invalid with previous conviction/suspension/without final restitution. Adair was in the Smith County Jail Tuesday with bonds of $250,000 and $500.
Deputies charged Jerry Lee Burns II, 35, of Lindale, with assault of family/household member by impeding breath/circulation (insufficient bond). Burns was in the Smith County Jail Monday and released the same day. He had a $15,000 bond.
Deputies charged Gregory Jama Crayton, 49, of Tyler, with possession of penalty group two controlled substance. Crayton was in the Smith County Jail Monday and released the same day. He had a $10,000 bond.
Deputies charged Jorge Garcia, 34, of Tyler, with tamper/fabricate physical evidence with intent to impair. Garcia was in the Smith County Jail Monday without bond.
Deputies charged Thomas Paul White, 49, of Flint, with theft of property between $2,500 and $30,000, unauthorized use of a vehicle and evading arrest detention with vehicle. White was in the Smith County Jail Monday with bonds of $6,000, $50,000 and $10,000.
TYLER POLICE DEPARTMENT
Officers charged Michael Raymond Martin, 33, of Tyler, with aggravated assault with deadly weapon and parole violation. Martin was in the Smith County Jail Monday with a bond not set.
Officers charged Aaron Oliver, 26, of Tyler, with evading arrest detention and burglary of habitation. Oliver was in the Smith County Jail Monday with a $100,000 bond.
Officers charged Kyle Garrett Williams, 22, of Tyler, with driving while intoxicated with a blood alcohol content level equal to or greater than .15. Williams was in the Smith County Jail Monday with a bond not set.
LINDALE POLICE DEPARTMENT
Officers charged Gabriel Mark Conti, 35, of Lindale, with injury to child/elderly/disabled with intent of bodily injury and harassment of public servant. Conti was in the Smith County Jail Monday with a bond not set.
Officers charged Alex Cerda Martinez, 30, of Tyler, with assault causing bodily injury to a family member. Martinez was in the Smith County Jail Monday wiht a bond not set.
SMITH COUNTY ADULT PROBATION
Officers charged Stephen Emory Nolan, 34, of Tyler, with accident involving SBI/death, accident involving injury, accident involving injury and intoxication assault with vehicle SBI. Nolan was in the Smith County Jail Monday without bond.
Officers charged Herbert Riley Tucker Jr., 60, of Tyler, driving while intoxicated for the third or more time. Tucker was in the Smith County Jail Monday with a $10,000 bond.