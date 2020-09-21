TYLER POLICE DEPARTMENT
Officers charged Mark Brannon, 39, of Tyler, with assault causing bodily injury to a family member. Brannon was in the Smith County Jail Saturday and released the same day. He had a $2,500 bond.
Officers charged Matthew Jason Comer, 44, of Longview, with attempt to take weapon from an officer, resisting arrest search or transport, evading arrest detention and fail to identify giving false/fictitious information. Comer was in the Smith County Jail Sunday with a $500 bond.
Officers charged Kenneth Lamar Gossett Jr., 25, of Tyler, with unlawful carrying of a weapon and driving while intoxicated. Gossett was in the Smith County Jail Sunday and released the same day. He had bonds of $1,000 and $500.
Officers charged Aaron Oliver, 26, of Tyler, with evading arrest detention and burglary of habitation. Oliver was in the Smith County Jail Monday with a $100,000 bond.
Officers charged Billy Joe Raibon III, 25, of Tyler, with assault of a family/household member by impeding breath/circulation. Raibon was in the Smith County Jail Saturday and released Sunday. He had a $10,000 bond.
SMITH COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Deputies charged Anthony Lashawn Brown, 54, of Flint, with assault causing bodily injury. Brown was in the Smith County Jail Saturday with a $500,000 bond.
Deputies charged Cadarius Samuel Caldwell, 22, of Henderson, with three counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Caldwell was in the Smith County Jail Friday. He had three bonds of $100,000 each.
Deputies charged Harold Anderson Coates IV, 42, of Tyler, with burglary of a habitation. Coates was in the Smith County Jail Friday with a $10,000 bond.
Deputies charged Michael James McQueen, 57, of Canton, with two counts of theft of property less than $2,500 with two more previous convictions. McQueen was in the Smith County Jail Sunday and was released the same day.
Deputies charged Amanda Gayle Megrail, 25, of Lindale, with violation of civil rights of person in custody. Megrail was in the Smith County Jail Friday and released the same day. She had a $50,000 bond.
Deputies charged David Dale Platt, 58, of Bullard, with assault causing bodily injury to a family member. Platt was in the Smith County Jail Sunday. He had a $1,500 bond.
Deputies charged Jeremy Wayne Porter, 49, of Longview, with tamper/fabricate physical evidence with intent to impair, possession of penalty group one controlled substance less than 1 gram and unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon. Porter was in the Smith County Jail Sunday and released the same day. He had bonds of $1,000, $1,000 and $10,000.
Deputies charged Autumn Beth Stephens, 28, of White Oak, with failure to identify fugitive intent by giving false information, child endangerment by DUI, possession of penalty group one controlled substance less than 1 gram and tamper fabricate physical evidence with intent to impair. Stephens was in the Smith County Jail Sunday. She had bonds of $1,500, $1,000, $10,000, $10,000 and $10,000.
Deputies charged Demario Jevel Stewart, 30, of Tyler, with assault of a family/household member with a previous conviction. Stewart was in the Smith County Jail Saturday and released the same day. He had a $50,000 bond.
Deputies charged Ricardo Vega, 28, of Tyler, with aggravated robbery. Vega was in the Smith County Jail Friday with a $250,000 bond.
LINDALE POLICE DEPARTMENT
Officers charged Spencer James Franklin, 52, of New Orleans, Louisiana, with terroristic threat of family/household member. Franklin was in the Smith County Jail Sunday with a $50,000 bond.
TYLER FIRE MARSHAL'S OFFICE
The fire marshal's office charged Paul Michael Lawson, 42, of Tyler, with arson. Lawson was in the Smith County Jail Sunday and released the same day. He had a $75,000 bond.
ARP POLICE DEPARTMENT
Officers charged Ashli Nicole Meadows, 26, of Arp, with assault causing bodily injury to a family member. Meadows was in the Smith County Jail Saturday and released the same day. She had a $500 bond.