SMITH COUNTY ADULT PROBATION
Officers charged Finist Lee Brooks Jr., 44, of Tyler, with aggravated assault with deadly weapon. Brooks was in the Smith County Jail Wednesday without bond.
Officers charged Naomi Rebecca Hadley, 39, of Tyler, with assault of peace officer/judge. Hadley was in the Smith County Jail Tuesday without bond.
SMITH COUNTY PRECINCT 5 CONSTABLE’S OFFICE
The constable’s office charged Rashad Demond Cooks, 30, of Lindale, with two counts of assault (physical contact)`and failure to appear. Cooks was in the Smith County Jail Wednesday and released Thursday. He had two bonds of $1,127 and a $658 bond.
SMITH COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Deputies charged Mancilla Vincente Manriquez, 35, of Tyler, with aggravated assault date/family/household member with a weapon. Manriquez was in Smith County Jail Wednesday with a $150,000 bond.
Deputies charged Mayabelle Zamarron, 19, of Tyler, with possession of penalty group two controlled substance between 4 and 400 grams, possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces and possession of drug paraphernalia. Zamarron was in the Smith County Jail Tuesday and released the same day. She had bonds of $5,000, $500 and $262.
TYLER POLICE DEPARTMENT
Officers charged Jessica Leigh Sparks, 36, of Henderson, with theft of property greater than $100 and less than $750 and unlawful carrying weapon. Sparks was in the Smith County Jail Wednesday with bonds of $500 and $1,000.
Officers charged Rodney U Diggs, 23, of Tyler, with possession of penalty group one controlled substance less than a gram and possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces and unlawful carrying of a weapon. Diggs was in the Smith County Jail Tuesday and released Wednesday. He had bonds of $2,500, $500 and $1,000.
Officers charged Angel Freeman, 23, with theft of property between $2,500 and $30,000, aggravated robbery and theft of property. Freeman was in the Smith County Jail Tuesday. She had a $2,500 bond.
Officers charged Silas Franklin Freeman, 41, of Arkansas, with theft of property between $2,500 and $30,000, aggravated robbery and theft of property. Freeman was in the Smith County Jail Tuesday with a $5,000 bond.
Officers charged Tievon Deshun Perry, 26, of Tyler, with possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces and unlawful carrying of a weapon. Perry was in the Smith County Jail Tuesday and released the same day. He had bonds of $500 and $2,500.
TEXAS DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
Troopers charged Ladarius Edward Wickware, 21, of Tyler, with burglary of habitation and evading arrest with vehicle. Wickware was in the Smith County Jail Wednesday with bonds of $50,000 and $10,000.