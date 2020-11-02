SMITH COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Deputies charged Roberto Gaona Benitez, 34, of Tyler, with aggravated robbery. Benitez was in the Smith County Jail Friday with a $250,000 bond.
Deputies charged Andre Duane Grant, 45, of Dallas, with unlawful carrying of a weapon, possession of a penalty group two controlled substance between 4 and 400 grams and possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces. He was in the Smith County Jail with bonds of $2,000, $40,000 and $500.
Deputies charged Michael Martin, 58, of Tyler, with assault on a public servant and theft of service. Martin was in the Smith County Jail Thursday. He had a $25,000 bond.
Deputies charged Kaun Kadarrion Alexander, 25, of Tyler, with aggravated assault with deadly weapon. Alexander was in the Smith County Jail Sunday. He was a $250,000 bond.
Deputies charged Pamela Parnass Chandler, 49, of Athens, with exploitation of child/elderly/disabled and credit card or debit card abuse. Chandler was in the Smith County Jail Saturday with bonds of $300,000 and $20,000.
Deputies charged Jesse Quentin Daniel, 37, of Tyler, with unauthorized use of a vehicle and theft of a firearm. Daniel was in the Smith County Jail Sunday with a bond not set.
Deputies charged Andre Duane Grant, 45, of Dallas with unlawful carrying a weapon, possession of penalty group two controlled substance more than 4 and less than 400 grams and possession of marijuana less than two ounces. Grant was in the Smith County Jail Friday with bonds of $2,000, $40,000 and $500.
Deputies charged S’Ranthony Lnard Mosley, 30, of Tyler, with burglary of a habitation. Mosley was in the Smith County Jail Saturday with a $50,000 bond.
Deputies charged Myrissa Dale Owen, 22, of Tyler, with injury of child/elderly/disable with intent of bodily injury. Owen was in the Smith County Jail Saturday with a $75,000 bond.
Deputies charged Sarah King Perero, 38, of New Orleans, Louisiana, with assault on a public servant/bond violation. Perero was in the Smith County Jail Saturday with a $250,000 bond.
Deputies charged Thomas Kelly Perkins, 64, with terroristic threat of family/household member. Perkins was in the Smith County Jail Friday and released Saturday. He had a $10,000 bond.
Deputies charged Andrew Lamar Tave, 37, of Longview, with credit card or debit card abuse. Tave was in the Smith County Jail Friday with a $5,000 bond.
UNITED STATES MARSHAL SERVICE
The agency charged Dawson Neil Crosby, 21, of Longview, with aggravated sexual assault of a child. Crosby was in the Smith County Jail Friday with a $500,000 bond.
The agency charged Yesenia Sosa, 34, of Tyler, with theft of property between $2,500 and $30,000. Sosa was in the Smith County Jail Thursday with a $100,000 bond.
SMITH COUNTY ADULT PROBATION
Officers charged Nekay Shantinale Jackson, 49, of theft of property less than $2,500 with two or more previous convictions. Jackson was in the Smith County Jail Thursday. She had a $60,000 bond.
Officers charged Heather Leanne Winter-Roach, 31, of Winona, with injury to a child/elderly/disabled with intention of bodily injury. She was in the Smith County Jail with no bond.
TYLER POLICE DEPARTMENT
Officers charged Juan Gonzalez, 37, with assault causing bodily injury to a family member. Gonzalez was in the Smith County Jail Sunday with a $10,000 bond.
Officers charged Rolesheia Coroleia Holmes, 33, of Tyler, with exploitation of child/elderly/disabled, with three counts of abandon endanger child without intent to return, possession of penalty group one controlled substance less than one gram, escaped while arrested/confined felony, possession of penalty group one controlled substance less than one gram and tamper/fabricate physical evidence with intent to impair. Holmes was in the Smith County Jail Friday with bonds of $150,000, $50,000, $50,000, $50,000, $25,000, $75,000, $5,000 and $1,000.
Officers charged Quinton Dewone Specks, 29, of Tyler, with criminal trespass habitation/shelter/superfund/infrastructure, assault intentional/reckless hindering breath/circulation of a family member and assault of family/household member with previous conviction. Specks was in the Smith County Jail Friday with bonds of $5,000, $100,000 and $100,000.
Officers charged Adrien Demond Stevenson, 39, of Tyler, with assault causing bodily injury to a family member. Stevenson was in the Smith County Jail Thursday and released Saturday. He had a $1,000 bond.
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
Troopers charged Jordyn Dean Williams, 18, of Tyler, with driving while intoxicated, possession of marijuana greater than 4 ounces and less than 5 pounds, unlawful carrying weapon and aggravated assault with deadly weapon. Williams was in the Smith County Jail Saturday and released Sunday. He had bonds totaling $29,500.