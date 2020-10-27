LINDALE POLICE DEPARTMENT
Officers charged Cliffton Ray Brown, 40, of Beck, with two counts of theft of property less than $2,500 with four or more previous convictions. Brown was in the Smith County Jail Tuesday with bonds of $20,000 and $5,000.
SMITH COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Deputies charged Lloyd Otha Conley Jr., 53, of Tyler, with theft of property less than $2,500 and two more previous convictions. Conley was in the Smith County Jail Monday with a bond of $75,000.
Deputies charged Phillip Jordan McIntyre, 19, of Tyler, with engaging in organized criminal activity. McIntyre was in the Smith County Jail Tuesday with a $100,000 bond.
Deputies charged Precious Lasha Page, 38, of Chandler, with two counts of theft of property less than $2,500 with two or more previous convictions each. Page was in the Smith County Jail Monday. She had two $75,000 bonds.
Deputies charged Delbert Ray Simpson Jr., 34, of Tyler, with exploitation of child/elderly/disabled, theft of a firearm, burglary of a habitation and unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon. Simpson was in the Smith County Jail Tuesday. He had bonds of $500,000, $250,000, $500,000 and $250,000.
Deputies charged Jacob Marten Spitz, 40, of Spring, with arson. Spitz was in the Smith County Jail Monday with a $250,000 bond.
Deputies charged Steven Jermelle Walsh, 27, of Tyler, with theft of a firearm. Walsh was in the Smith County Jail Monday without bond.
Deputies charged Skylar McKade Woodard, 20, of Flint, with engaging in organized criminal activity. Woodard was in the Smith County Jail Monday and was released the same day. He had a $10,000 bond.