SMITH COUNTY ADULT PROBATION
Officers charged Kristen Nicole Austell, 42, of Palestine, with possession of penalty group one controlled substance less than one gram. Austell was in the Smith County Jail Friday and released the same day.
TYLER POLICE DEPARTMENT
Officers charged Lakisha Battee, 41, of Tyler, with forgery financial instrument, aggravated assault with deadly weapon and theft of property greater than $100 and less than $750. Battee was in the Smith County Jail Sunday with bonds of $100,000 and $500.
Officers charged Daniel Bennett, 25, of Tyler, with possession of marijuana between 2 and 4 ounces, and prohibited substance/item in correctional facility. facility. Bennett was in the Smith County Jail Friday with bonds of $500 and $10,000.
Officers charged Ronnie Chalfant, 40, of Roanoke, with terrorist threat impairing public service/public fear influence, theft of property less than $2,500 with two more previous convictions, online harassment-email/message with identify information parole violation and a Michigan parole violation. Chalfant was in the Smith County Jail Saturday with bonds of $5,000, $2,500 and $2,500.
Officers charged Marqus Latravion Gray, 18, of Tyler, with burglary of vehicles, engaging in organized criminal activity, theft of a firearm and burglary of vehicles. Gray was in the Smith County Jail Friday. He had bonds of $10,000, $30,000, $60,000 and $5,000.
Officers charged Juan Jose Romero, 32, of Tyler, with injury to a child/elderly/disabled with intent of bodily injury, and assault causing bodily injury to a family member and immigrations detainer. Romero was in the Smith County Jail Friday with bonds of $50,000 and $10,000.
BULLARD POLICE DEPARTMENT
Officers charged Cameron Bivins, 23, of Brackenridge, with possession of marijuana between 2 and 4 ounces and theft of a firearm. Bivins was in the Smith County Jail Sunday. He had bonds of $1,000 and $10,000.
Officers charged Katherine Elting, 18, of Breckenridge, with theft of a firearm. Elting was in the Smith County Jail Sunday with a $10,000 bond.
SMITH COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Deputies charged Jyavenn Monte Brown, 25, of Hempstead, with unlawful carrying a weapon on alcohol premises, unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, possession of penalty group one less than one gram and with possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces. Brown was in the Smith County Jail Friday and released the same day. He had three bonds of $5,000 and one $500 bond.
Deputies charged Billy Allan Duncan, 51, of aggravated assault with deadly weapon. Duncan was in the Smith County Jail Monday with a $75,000 bond.
Deputies charged Vincent Darnelle Jones, 19, of Tyler, with robbery. Jones was in the Smith County Jail Friday and was released the same day. He had a $100,000 bond.
Deputies charged Marilyn Lacy, 63, of Troup, with injury to a child/elderly/disabled with intent of bodily injury. Lacy was in the Smith County Jail Friday and released the same day. She had a $25,000 bond.
Deputies charged Mahjmalik Saadig Walker, 25, of Tyler, with assault causing bodily injury to a family member. Walker was in the Smith County Jail Friday and released the same day. He had a $5,000 bond.
Deputies charged April Dawn Welch, 29, of Tyler, with assault causing bodily injury to a family member. Welch was in the Smith County Jail Saturday and released the same day with a $15,000 bond.
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
Troopers charged Deundre Cortez Caddell, 29, of Tyler, with possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces, possession of penalty group one controlled substance less than one gram, unlawfully carrying a weapon, fail to maintain financial responsibility, failure to appear, possession of marijuana less than two ounces, possession of penalty group two controlled substance between 1 and 4 grams, possession of penalty group three controlled substance less than 28 grams, failure to identify fugitive intent giving false information, tampering with identification numbers and unlawful carrying weapon. Caddell was in the Smith County Jail Saturday. He had bonds of $1,000, $75,000, $5,000, $961, $718, $500, $1,000, $2,500, $500 and $500.