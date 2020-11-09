SMITH COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Deputies charged Angela Tranee Alex, 22, of Shreveport, Louisiana, with engaging in organized criminal activity. Alex was in the Smith County Jail Friday with a $75,000 bond.
Deputies charged Dalton Dale Banks Jr., 18, of Hawkins, with no driver’s license (when unlicensed), failed to drive in single lane, evading arrest detention with vehicle, unauthorized use of vehicle, possession or delivery of drug paraphernalia and failure to appear/bail jumping. Banks was in the Smith County Jail Friday with bonds of $394.10, $290.10, $50,000, $50,000, $1,052, $742.
Deputies charged Demarco J. Cameron, 32, of Dallas, with theft of property more than $100 and less than $750. Cameron was in the Smith County Jail Friday and released Saturday. He had a $2,500 bond.
Deputies charged Travis Brax Davis, 22, of Chandler, with burglary of a habitation. Davis was in the Smith County Jail Friday with a $75,000 bond.
Deputies charged Roberto Ray Duran, 19, of Tyler, with possession of a penalty group three controlled substance less than 28 grams. Duran was in the Smith County Jail Saturday with a $5,000 bond.
Deputies charged Saul Hernandez Espino, 27, of Longview, with forgery of a financial instrument and fraud use/possession of identifying information less than 5 items. Espino was in the Smith County Jail Friday with bonds of $50,000 and $40,000.
Deputies charged Muhammed Datro Greathouse, 39, of Lindale, with assault causing bodily injury to a family member. Greathouse was in the Smith County Jail Saturday and released the same day. He had a $2,500 bond.
Deputies charged Michael Keith Hamilton, 43, of Troup, with injury to a child/elderly/disabled person with intention to cause bodily injury. Hamilton was in the Smith County Jail Saturday and released the same day. He had a $20,000 bond.
Deputies charged Lewis Wayde Henshaw, 31, of Flint, with possession of penalty group one controlled substance less than 1 gram and assault of public servant. Henshaw was in the Smith County Jail Friday with a bond set.
Deputies charged Greg Lindell, 51, of Tyler, with assault Class C. Lindell was in the Smith County Jail Sunday and released the same day. He had a $500 bond.
Deputies charged Melissa Rose Morrow, 32, of Tyler, with credit card or debit card abuse to an elderly and contempt of court disobedience of court order. Morrow was in the Smith County Jail Friday with bonds not set.
Deputies charged Brandy Starr, 43, of Tyler, with possession of penalty group four controlled substance between 200 and 400 grams/tampering and fabricating and evading arrest detention. Starr was in the Smith County Jail Friday with bonds of $50,000 and $5,000.
TYLER POLICE DEPARTMENT
Officers charged Kevin Lamarr Caddell, 48, of Tyler, with obstruction or retaliation, theft of more than $100, possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces, resist arrest search or transport, evading arrest detention and failure to ID refuse to give information. Caddell was in the Smith County Jail Saturday with bonds totaling $13,500.
Officers charged Antwann Dalone Johnson, 38, of Tyler, with assault causing bodily injury to a family member, fail to maintain financial responsibility, turning left from wrong lane, violate promise to appear (uniform act), and bail jumping and fail to appear. Johnson was in the Smith County Jail Saturday and released the same day. He had bonds of $2,500, $449.80, $617.50, $254.80 and $181.
Officers charged Euclides Misael Lopez, 37, of Tyler, with assault on family/household member by impeding breath/circulation. Lopez was in the Smith County Jail Saturday and released the same day. He had a $2,500 bond.
Officers charged Jose Cruz Lopez-Lugo, 33, of Tyler, with assault on family/household member by impeding breath/circulation. Lopez was in the Smith County Jail Saturday and released the same day. He had a $2,500 bond.
Officers charged Juana Moreno V, 41, of Tyler, with two counts of abandon endangerment to a child with intent to return. Moreno was in the Smith County Jail Friday and released the same day. She had two bonds of $50,000 each.
Officers charged Torrian Tyrevion Stubblefield, 20, of Tyler, with bond forfeiture/assault causing bodily injury to family violence. Stubblefield was in the Smith County Jail Sunday and released the same day. He had a $5,000 bond.
Officers charged Keyaundre Deshawn Warthsaw, 19, of Tyler, with burglary of a habitation. Warthsaw was in the Smith County Jail Friday. He had a $75,000 bond.
Officers charged Christopher Nathanie Wright, 18, of Tyler, with burglary of habitation. Wright was in the Smith County Jail Friday with a $100,000 bond.
SMITH COUNTY FIRE MARSHAL
The fire marshal office charged Jeffrey Lance Gallegly, 45, of Arp, with evading arrest detention with vehicle. Gallegly was in the Smith County Jail Friday and released the same day. He had a $50,000 bond.
WHITEHOUSE POLICE DEPARTMENT
Officers charged Matthew Wade Henry, 24, of Flint, with possession of penalty group two controlled substance between four and 400 grams. Henry was in the Smith County Jail Friday and released the same day. He had a $1,000 bond.
UT HEALTH NORTHEAST POLICE
Officers charged Robin Roland Matthew, 31, of Tyler, with assault of family/household member with previous conviction. Matthew was in the Smith County Jail Saturday with a $30,000 bond.
LINDALE POLICE DEPARTMENT
Officers charged Eddie Livington, 77, of Lindale, with two counts of assault causing bodily injury to a family member. Livington was in the Smith County Jail Sunday and released Monday. He had two bonds of $2,500.