SMITH COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Deputies charged Mayah Dorran Allen, 24, of Dallas, with theft of property greater than $1,500 and less than $20,000. Allen was in the Smith County Jail Thursday with a bond not set.
Deputies charged Sydney Elizabeth Hawley, 19, of Tyler, with injury to child/elderly/disabled person with intent to cause serious bodily injury/mental. Hawley was in the Smith County Jail Wednesday and released Thursday. He had a $500,000 bond.
Deputies charged David Payton Stanley,19, of Flint, with assault causing bodily with injury. Stanley was in the Smith County Jail Thursday without bond.
TYLER POLICE DEPARTMENT
Officers charged Chanda Rae Camp, 23, of Flint, with possession of a penalty group one controlled substance less than 4 and greater than 200 grams. Camp was in the Smith County Jail Wednesday and released the same day. She had a $1,500 bond.
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
Officers charged Murphy Henderson III, 41, of Tyler, with injury to a child/elderly/disabled person with intent of bodily injury. Henderson was in the Smith County Jail Wednesday with a $40,000 bond.
UNITED STATES MARSHAL SERVICE
The agency charged Lance Demond Hicks, 43, of Tyler, with assault of family/household member by impeding breath/circulation. Hicks was in the Smith County Jail Thursday without bond.
LINDALE POLICE DEPARTMENT
Officers charged Dalton Ray Knight Jr., 31, of Flint, with assault of family/household member impeding breath circulation. Knight was in the Smith County Jail Wednesday and released the same day. He had a $2,500 bond.
Officers charged Shelly Marie Sawyer, 27, of Lindale, with theft of property more than $2,500 and less than $30,000. Sawyer was in the Smith County Jail Thursday with a $20,000 bond.