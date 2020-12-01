TYLER POLICE DEPARTMENT
Officers charged Carlos Alberto Alvarez, 21, of Tyler, with aggravated assault with deadly weapon, theft of firearm, possession of penalty group one controlled substance between 1 and 4 grams, possession of marijuana more than 2 ounces and unlawful carrying weapon. Alvarez was in the Smith County Jail Sunday with two bonds of $2,500, two bonds of $5,000 and a $500 bond.
Officers charged Reginald Monterell Dotson, with assault causing bodily injury to a family member. Dotson was in the Smith County Jail Sunday with a $2,500 bond.
Officers charged Marcus Wayne Dukes, 20, of Laneville, with theft of firearm enhanced, possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces, unlawful carrying of weapon and harassment of public servant. Dukes was in the Smith County Jail Saturday and released the same day. Dukes had bonds of $10,000, $500, $5,000 and $10,000.
Officers charged Dominique Lariera Wade, 32, of Tyler, with aggravated assault with deadly weapon, no driver’s license (when unlicensed) and failure to appear. Wade was in the Smith County Jail Friday and released the same day. He had bonds of $10,000 and $742.
SMITH COUNTY SHERIFF’S DEPARTMENT
Deputies charged Joseph Bryan Kearney, 59, of Mineola, with assault causing bodily injury to a family member and interfering with emergency required for assistance. Kearney was in the Smith County Jail Sunday and released the same day. He had two bonds of $5,000.
Deputies charged Dmitri Rape, 19, of possession of penalty group one between 1 and 4 grams, possession of penalty group one controlled substance between 1 and 4 grams, burglary of vehicles and possession of penalty group three controlled substance less than 28 grams. Rape was in the Smith County Jail Sunday with bonds of $150,000, $120,000, $2,000 and $80,000.
Deputies charged Justin Michael Rowan, 17, of Tyler, with possession of penalty group one controlled substance between 4 and 200 grams, possession of penalty group one controlled substance less than 1 gram, possession of penalty group one controlled substance less than 1 gram, possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces, possession of penalty group one controlled substance less than 1 gram, possession of penalty group four controlled substance less than 28 grams and possession of penalty group one controlled substance less than 1 gram. Rowan was in the Smith County Jail Friday and released the same day. He had bonds of $5,000, $2,500, $2,500 $500, $500 and $2,500.