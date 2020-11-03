DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
Troopers charged Dynesha Rayshun Blue, 25, of Forreston, with driving while intoxicated with a child under 15 years of age and injury to a child. Blue was in the Smith County Jail Monday with two bonds of $2,500.
Troopers charged Eric Granger, 32, of Loranger, Louisiana, with evading arrest dentition with vehicle, two counts of possession of penalty group one controlled substance under a gram and possession of penalty group one controlled substance more than 1 and less than 4 grams, tamper/fabricate physical evidence. Granger was in the Smith County Jail Monday with bonds of $20,000, $50,000, $50,000, $100,000 and $5,000.
TROUP POLICE DEPARTMENT
Officers charged Sergio Rasha Carey, 41, of Arp, with assault to a family/household member with previous conviction. Carey was in the Smith County Jail Monday and was released the same day. He had a $2,500 bond.
SMITH COUNTY ADULT PROBATION
Officers charged Kcee Lesean Freeman, 18, of Mesquite, with burglary of vehicles. Freeman was in the Smith County Jail Monday with a bond not set.
Officers charged Jordan Curtis Hellman, 20, of Tyler, with unlawful carrying a weapon. Hellman was in the Smith County Jail Monday and released.
SMITH COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Deputies charged Laura Michelle Garrison, 31, of North Richland Hills, with two counts of prostitution and public lewdness. Garrison was in the Smith County Jail Monday and released Tuesday. She had bonds of $500, $500, and $750.
Deputies charged Clinton Okeeth Morrow, 33, of Winona, with assault of a public servant, assault causing bodily injury to a family member and criminal mischief more than $100 and less than $570. Morrow was in the Smith County Jail Tuesday. He had bonds of $10,000, $5,000 and $1,000.
Deputies charged Brennen Ramsey Webb, 21, of Winona, with sexual assault. Webb was in the Smith County Jail Monday with a $100,000 bond.
Deputies charged Daniel Nashson Woods, 22, of Bullard, with theft of mater aluminum/bronze/copper/brass less than $20,000. Woods was in the Smith County Jail Monday with a $10,000 bond.
TYLER POLICE DEPARTMENT
Officers charged Aubrey Lamont Pettigrew, 35, of Tyler, with assault causing bodily injury to a family member. Pettigrew was in the Smith County Jail Monday with a $5,000 bond.