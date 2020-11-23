TYLER POLICE DEPARTMENT
Officers charged Michael Landen Campbell, 34, of Tyler, with sexual assault of a child. Campbell was in the Smith County Jail Thursday with a $500,000 bond.
Officers charged Rocio Gaona, 34, of Tyler, with theft of property between $750 and $2,500. Gaona was in the Smith County Jail Thursday and released the same day. She had a $2,500 bond.
Officers charged Kevin Gerard Black, 59, of Tyler, with assault causing bodily injury to a family member, failure to appear/bail jumping, violated rabies vaccination requirement with previous conviction, three counts of bail jumping and failure to appear, fail to display driver’s license, expired registration/temporary tag, failure to display driver’s license . Black was in the Smith County Jail Friday and released Saturday.
Officers charged Felicia Ann Colbert, 55, of Jacksonville, with theft of property more than $2,500 with two or more previous convictions. Colbert was in the Smith County Jail Saturday and released Sunday. She had a $3,000 bond.
Officers charged Ruth Flores, 30, with possession of marijuana more than 2 ounces, driving while intoxicated and prohibited substance/item in correctional facility. Flores was in the Smith County Jail Friday with bonds totaling $16,000.
Officers charged Romaldo Guardado, 30, of Tyler, with assault causing bodily injury and public intoxication. Guardado was in the Smith County Jail Sunday and released the same day. He had bonds of $8,000 and $500.
Officers charged Barbara Dawn Harding, 45, of Tyler, with theft of property more than $2,500 with previous conviction, possession or delivery of drug paraphernalia and criminal trespass. Harding was in the Smith County Jail Friday with bonds of $3,000.
Officers charged Chernika Sherelle Ishmon, 39, of Tyler, with arson of habitation. Ishmon was in the Smith County Jail Friday with a $75,000 bond.
Officers charged Jovan Andron Jackson Jr., 19, of Tyler, with three counts of burglary of vehicles, fraud use/possession identifying information items more than five and resisting arrest search or transport. Jackson was in the Smith County Jail Sunday with bonds totaling $22,000.
Officers charged Jeremy Michael Johnson, 37, of Tyler, with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Johnson was in the Smith County Jail Sunday with a $25,000 bond.
Officers charged Andrew Taylor Potter, 23, of Tyler, with burglary of a habitation intend other felony, theft of material aluminum/bronze/copper/brass more than $20,000, evading arrest detention and failure to identify giving false/fictitious information. Potter was in the Smith County Jail Friday with bonds of $75,000, $15,000, $5,000 and $1,000.
SMITH COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Deputies charged Alexandro Mata, 30, of Laredo, with two counts of aggravated assault with deadly weapon. Mata was in the Smith County Jail Thursday without bond.
Deputies charged Austin Don Crook, 21, of Flint, with possession of marijuana more than 2 ounces and burglary of building. Crook was in the Smith County Jail Friday. He had bonds of $500 and $10,000.
Deputies charged Cody Ray Ferguson, 19, of Winona, with assault Class C and resisting arrest search or transport. Ferguson was in the Smith County Jail Saturday and released the same day. He had bonds of $2,000 and $393.
Deputies charged Kwan Mashon Ford, 32, of Tyler, with forgery of a financial instrument elderly, forgery governmental/national instrument/money/security and forgery of financial instrument. Ford was in the Smith County Jail Friday without bond.
Deputies charged Trevion Hamilton, 23, of Tyler, with assault causing bodily injury to a family member and assault on a public servant. Hamilton was in the Smith County Jail Sunday. He had bonds of $10,000 and $300,000.
Deputies charged Mark Tyrone Johnson, 54, of Tyler, with burglary of a habitation. Johnson was in the Smith County Jail Friday without bond.
Deputies charged Dylan Kyle Ray, 28, of Whitehouse, with burglary of a habitation, credit card or debit card abuse, possession of penalty group one controlled substance between 1 and 4 grams and failure to appear. Ray was in the Smith County Jail Friday without bond.
Deputies charged Michael James Stewart, 17, of Tyler, with aggravated assault with deadly weapon. Stewart was in the Smith County Jail Friday with a $150,000 bond.
Deputies charged Payne Stewart Stinchfield, 29, of Tyler, with interfering with public duties and assault causing bodily injury. Stinchfield was in the Smith County Jail Friday and released Monday with week-ender work release.
SMITH COUNTY FIRE MARSHAL
The fire marshal charged Jordan Leslie Jones, 34, of Tyler, with arson. Jones was in the Smith County Jail Thursday with a $200,000 bond.
SMITH COUNTY ADULT PROBATION
Officers charged Vincent Darnelle Jones, 20, of Winnsboro, with robbery and criminal mischief between $2,500 and $30,000. Jones was in the Smith County Jail Thursday with bonds of $300,000 and $50,000.
Officers charged Charlene Reeves, 41, of Gatesville, with burglary of a habitation. Reeves was in the Smith County Jail Thursday and released the same day. She had a $50,000 bond.