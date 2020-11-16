SMITH COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Deputies charged Kyle Randall Bing, 38, of Bullard, with theft of material aluminum/bronze/copper/brass more than $20,000. Bing was in the Smith County Jail Friday with a $10,000 bond.
Deputies charged Adan Mitchell Gonzalez, 25, of Tyler, with no driver’s license (when unlicensed), fail to maintain financial responsibility, disregard official traffic control device, open container, burglary of habitation, evading arrest detention with vehicle, and three counts of abandon endanger child criminal negligence. Gonzalez was in the Smith County Jail Thursday with bonds totaling $44,378.
Deputies charged Colton Wayne Huff, 24, of Whitehouse, with theft of property between $30,000 and $150,000, burglary of habitation and credit card or debit card abuse. Huff was in the Smith County Jail Thursday with a bond not set.
Deputies charged Dante Jourdan Johnson, 22, of Richardson, with criminal mischief between $750 and $2,500 and possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces. Johnson was in the Smith County Jail Thursday and released the same day. He had a $15,000 and $1,000 bond.
Deputies charged Cassie Nicole Bordelon, 36, of San Antonio, with burglary of a habitation. Bordelon was in the Smith County Jail Friday without bond.
Deputies charged Robert Earl Hendley Jr., of Tyler, with assault causing bodily injury to a family member. Hendley was in the Smith County Jail Saturday. He had a $2,500 bond.
Deputies charged William Edward Howe, 30, of Bullard, with forgery financial instrument. Howe was in the Smith County Jail Saturday with a $3,500 bond.
Deputies charged Cassius Fitzgerald Wesley, 54, of Tyler, with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Wesley was in the Smith County Jail Friday and released Sunday. He had a $25,000 bond.
TYLER POLICE DEPARTMENT
Officers charged Martin Lauro Arroyo, 31, of Gladewater with burglary of habitation with intent to commit other felony. Arroyo was in the Smith County Jail Saturday with a $50,000 bond.
Officers charged Samantha Ann Atkinson, 32, of Tyler, with theft of property less than $2,500 with two more previous convictions and inhalant paraphernalia use possession to inhale. Atkinson was in the Smith County Jail Saturday and released the same day. She had bonds of $1,000 and $500.
Officers charged Sincere Leroy Norman, 20, of Tyler, with burglary of a vehicle. Norman was in the Smith County Jail Sunday with a $3,000 bond.
SMITH COUNTY ADULT PROBATION
Officers charged Mason Cole Reicher, 22, of Bullard, with abandon endanger child criminal negligence/bond violation. Reicher was in the Smith County Jail Friday without bond.
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
Troopers charged Mindrell Shontrell Coffey, 30, of Greenville, with theft of property between $100 and $750, aggravated assault date/family/household member with a weapon and interfering with emergency required for assistance. Coffey was in the Smith County Jail Saturday with bonds of $500, $100,000 and $2,500.