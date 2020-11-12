TYLER POLICE DEPARTMENT
Officers charged Joshua Graham, 39, of Tyler, with burglary of vehicles. Graham was in the Smith County Jail Tuesday with a $2,500 bond.
SMITH COUNTY ADULT PROBATION
Officers charged Tracilee Daniele Hippe, 32, of abandon endanger child criminal negligence. Hippe was in the Smith County Jail Tuesday without bond.
SMITH COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Deputies charged Robert Kinsey, 53, of Whitehouse, with sexual assault bigamy. Kinsey was in the Smith County Jail Tuesday without bond.
Deputies charged Johnathan William Strecker, 29, of Chandler, with manufacturing or delivery of a penalty group one between 1 and 4 grams and with manufacturing or delivery of a penalty group one between 4 and 200 grams. Strecker was in the Smith County Jail Wednesday with bonds of $25,000 and $100,000.