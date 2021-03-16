DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
Officers charged Issac Capetillo, 29, of Tyler, with possession of controlled substance penalty group two between 4 and 400 grams, possession of controlled substance penalty group one between 4 and 200 grams, possession of controlled substance penalty group one between 4 and 400 grams, possession of controlled substance penalty group two between 1 and 400 grams. Capetillo was in the Smith County Jail Friday. He had bonds of $25,000, $10,000, $10,000, $150,000, and $1,000,000.
SMITH COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Deputies charged Anthony Shane French, 45, of Hideaway, with criminal solicitation of a minor. French was in the Smith County Jail Friday and released Saturday. He had a $50,000 bond.
Deputies charged Samuel Joseph Hall, 26, of Tyler, with assault causing bodily injury to a family member. Hall was in the Smith County Jail Friday and released the same day. He had a $5,000 bond.
SMITH COUNTY ADULT PROBATION
Officers charged Colton Wayne Huff, 23, of Whitehouse, with theft of property between $30,000 to $150,000, burglary of a habitation and credit card or debit card abuse. Huff was in the smith County Jail Friday with no bond set.
Officers charged Jnieve Celeste, 29, of Tyler, with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Pannell was in the Smith County Jail Friday on a $60,000 bond.
TYLER POLICE DEPARTMENT
Officers charged Lauren Shea Peveto, 35, of Tyler, with aggravated assault with deadly weapon. Peveto was in the smith County Jail Saturday and released the same day. She had a $100,000 bond.
Officers charged Luis Edgar Ruiz-Munoz, 19, of Tyler, with sexual assault of a child. He was in the Smith County Jail Friday and released the same day. He had a $30,000 bond.
Officers charged Michael Ray Timmons, 48, of Tyler, with aggravated kidnapping and assault on a family/household member with previous convictions. Timmons was in the Smith County Jail Friday on bonds of $500,000 and $250,000.
Officers charged Toby Chad Troquille, 45, of Tyler, with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Troquille was in the Smith County Jail Friday and released Saturday. He had a $50,000 bond.