SMITH COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICEDeputies charged Raquel Avelar, 29, of Tyler, with assault causing bodily injury to a family member. Avelar was in the Smith County Jail Monday with a $1,000 bond.
Deputies charged Joshua Wayne Saizon, 29, of Tyler, with burglary of building and forgery of government/national instrument/money/security. Saizon was in the Smith County Jail Tuesday with two bonds of $50,000 each.
Deputies charged Johnny Dale Vickery, 54, of Tyler, with assault class C. Vickery was in the Smith County Jail Monday and released Tuesday. He had a $393 bond.
Deputies charged Jennifer Lynn Ward, 40, of Tyler, with assault causing bodily injury to a family member. Ward was in the Smith County Jail Monday and released the same day. She had a $1,000 bond.
TYLER POLICE DEPARTMENTOfficers charged Jeremy Jermaine Cumbie, 32, of Tyler, with possession of penalty group one controlled substance between 4 and 200 grams. Cumbie was in the Smith County Jail Monday with a $50,000 bond.
SMITH COUNTY ADULT PROBATIONOfficers charged Mario Lopez Jr., 27, of Tyler, with aggravated assault with deadly weapon. Lopez was in the Smith County Jail Monday without bond.
Officers charged Antonio Brusha Minter, 41, of Jacksonville, with driving while intoxicated for the third or more time. Minter was in the Smith County Jail Monday with a $150,000 bond.