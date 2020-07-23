DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETYTroopers charged Matthew John Kerns, 51, of Winona, with hinder secured creditors between $30,000 and $150,000. Kerns was in the Smith County Jail Tuesday and released the same day. He had a $25,000 bond.
SMITH COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICEDeputies charged Nasario Jesus Maldonado, 58, of Tyler, with sex abuse of child continuous: victim under 14. Maldonado was in the Smith County Jail Tuesday with a $250,000 bond.
Deputies charged Shalia Monque Francis, 32, of Alto, with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Francis was in the Smith County Jail Thursday with a $500 bond.
Deputies charged Mark Anthony Leach, 46, of Tyler, with harassment by a person in correction/detention/civilian commitment facility. Leach was in the Smith County Jail Wednesday with a $5,000 bond.
SMITH COUNTY ADULT PROBATIONOfficers charged Robert Franklin Odom, 42, of Lindale, with assault on family/household member by impeding breath/circulation. Franklin was in the Smith County Jail Tuesday and released the same day. He had a $25,000 bond.
Officers charged Randy Joe Rocha, 54, of Dallas, with possession of penalty group one controlled substance between 1 and 4 grams and prohibited substance in a correctional facility. Rocha was in the Smith County Jail Wednesday without bond.
TYLER POLICE DEPARTMENTOfficers charged Tristan Keith Craig, 20, of Henderson, with unlawful carrying of a weapon. Craig was in the Smith County Jail Wednesday and released Thursday. He had a $5,000 bond.
Officers charged Anthony Thomas Lemons, 54, of Tyler, with manufacture and delivery of penalty group one controlled substance between 4 and 200 grams and possession of penalty group one controlled substance less than 1 gram. Lemons was in the Smith County Jail Wednesday with bonds of $200,000 and $2,500.