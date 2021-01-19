TYLER POLICE DEPARTMENT
Officers charged Gary Dewayne Barnes, 32, of Tyler, with manufacturing or delivery of a penalty group one between 4 and 200 grams. Barnes was in the Smith County Jail Saturday with a $20,000 bond.
Officers charged James Louis Bond, 50, of Tyler, with aggravated assault with deadly weapon and public intoxication. Bond was in the Smith County Jail Friday with bonds of $10,000 and $500.
Officers charged Lloyd Cabrera, 20, of Tyler, possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces, with two counts failure to identify fugitive intent giving false information, and unlawful carrying weapon. Cabrera was in the Smith County Jail Monday. He had bonds of $20,000, $150,000, $50,000 and $100,000.
Officers charged William Brandon Dickey, 31, of Tyler, with manufacture or delivery of penalty group one controlled substance between 4 and 200 grams, possession of marijuana less than two ounces and possession or delivery of drug paraphernalia. Dickey was in the Smith County Jail Friday with bonds of $25,000, $500 and a no bond.
Officers charged Steven Christopher Oneal, 34, of Tyler, with two counts of aggravated assault against public servant, public intoxication and evading arrest detention. Oneal was in the Smith County Jail Saturday with bonds of $25,000, $25,000, $500 and $5,000.
SMITH COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Deputies charged Demarkus Keandre Bircher, 21, of Tyler, with murder and aggravated assault with deadly weapon. Bircher was in the Smith County Jail Tuesday. He had bonds of $500,000 and $300,000.
Deputies charged Willie Jermaine Britton, 38, of Tyler, with sex abuse of child continuous with victim under age of 14. Britton was in the Smith County Jail Friday with a $250,000 bond.
Deputies charged Paul Jonathan Brown, 41, of Henderson, with manufacturing or delivery of penalty group one controlled substance between 4 and 200 grams. Brown was in the Smith County Jail Sunday with a $50,000 bond.
Deputies charged Sarah-Jo Sides Dean, 37, of Henderson, possession of penalty group one controlled substance less than one gram. Dean was in the Smith County Jail Saturday and released on Monday. She had a $5,000 bond.
Deputies charged Andres Velazquez Diaz, 20, of Tyler, with possession of penalty group two between 1 and 4 grams. Diaz was in the Smith County Jail on Monday and released the same day. She had a $10,000 bond.
Deputies charged Stephen Darnell Evans, 41, of Tyler, with possession of penalty group one controlled substance between 4 and 200 grams, prohibited substance/item in correctional facility and possession of dangerous drug. Evans was in the Smith County Jail Sunday and was released the same day. Evans had bonds of $10,000, $5,000 and $5,000.
Deputies charged Chase Allan Gee, 31, of Whitehouse, with harassment and two counts of stalking. Gee was in the Smith County Jail Friday with bonds of $1,000 and two $150,000.
Deputies charged Jenessia Tysha Miller, 17, of Tyler, with credit card or debit card abuse and resisting arrest search or transport. Miller was in the Smith County Jail Friday and released Sunday. She had bonds of $5,000 and $2,500.
Deputies charged Phillip Milian Olivares, 36, of Tyler, with unlawful restraint less than 17 years of age, unlawful restrain less than 17 years of age and assault of family/household member with previous convictions. Olivares was in the Smith County Jail Friday and released Saturday. He had 3 $100,000 bonds.
Deputies charged Daniel Torres Sanchez, 36, of Tyler, with manufacturing or delivery of penalty group one controlled substance less than 400 grams, unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, evading arrest detention with vehicle, evading arrest detention and parole violation. Sanchez was in the Smith County Jail Friday. He had bonds of $250,000, $100,000, $20,000 and $5,000.
Deputies charged Leslie Ann Thomas, 33, of Tyler, with evading arrest detention with a vehicle. Thomas was in the Smith County Jail Saturday and released Sunday. She had a $10,000 bond.