SMITH COUNTY PRECINCT 5 CONSTABLE’S OFFICE
The constable’s office charged Billy Thomas Burke Jr., 26, of Longview, with possession of penalty group one controlled substance between 4 and 200 grams and theft of property between $2,500 and $30,000. Burke was in the Smith County Jail Thursday with a $25,000 bond.
SMITH COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Deputies charged Marvin Tony Burris, 56, of Tyler, with possession of a penalty group one controlled substance less than one gram, bail jumping and fail to appear felony and possession of penalty group one controlled substance less than 1 gram. Burris was in the Smith County Jail Wednesday with a $50,000 bond.
Deputies charged Dustin Cole Frank, 40, of Tyler, with driving while intoxicated for the third or more time. Frank was in the Smith County Jail Wednesday with a $150,000 bond.
SMITH COUNTY ADULT PROBATION
Officers charged Robby D. Gibson, 28, of Tyler, with engaging in organized criminal activity. Gibson was in the Smith County Jail Wednesday with no bond set.
TYLER POLICE DEPARTMENT
Officers charged Matthew Gordon Kimes, 28, of Whitehouse, with possession of penalty group one controlled substance between 1 and 4 grams, tamper/fabricate physical evidence with intent to impair, possession of penalty group one controlled substance between 1 and 4 grams, possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces, possession of a dangerous drug and parole violation. Kimes was in the Smith County Jail Wednesday with bonds of $50,000, $30,000, $30,000 and $500.