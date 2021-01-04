SMITH COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Deputies charged Trenzell Addoinis Ards, 27, Tyler, with unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon and theft of a firearm. Ards was in the Smith County Jail Saturday and released Sunday. Ards had two bonds of $10,000 each.
Deputies charged Gregory DeWayne Bolton, 36, of Tyler, with unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, theft of a firearm and unlawful carrying of a weapon. Bolton was in the Smith County Jail Saturday and released Sunday. He bonds of $10,000, $10,000 and $5,000.
Deputies charged Chrysoula Caragon Chilcott, 58, of Tyler, with theft of property between $30,000 and $150,000. Chilcott was in the Smith County Jail with a $30,000 bond.
Deputies charged Rafael Plancarte Flores, 22, of Tyler, with possession of penalty group one controlled substance less than 1 gram and unlawful carrying weapon. Flores was in the Smith County Jail with bonds of $5,000 and $2,500.
Deputies charged Michael Garner, 47, of Gladewater, with aggravated assault with deadly weapon. Garner was in the Smith County Jail Saturday with a $20,000 bond.
Deputies charged Juanita Lelora Jimenez, 22, of Tyler, with possession of penalty group one controlled substance between 4 and 200 grams. Hernandez was on the Smith County Jail Sunday with a $30,000 bond.
Deputies charged Forest Metcalf, 24, of Winona, with aggravated assault with deadly weapon. Metcalf was in the Smith County Jail Sunday. Metcalf had a bond of $75,000.
Deputies charged Ricardo Salazar, 18, of Tyler, with burglary of a building. Salazar was in the Smith County Jail Saturday and released the same day. He had a $10,000 bond.
Deputies charged Jason M. Smith, of Flint, with terroristic threat of family or household member. Smith was in the Smith County Jail Saturday and released Monday. Smith had a $2,500 bond.
Deputies charged Cory Michael Walton, 32, of Flint, with assault on a family/household member by impeding breath circulation. Walton was in the Smith County Jail Saturday with a $10,000 bond.
Deputies charged Mytrez Deunte Woolen, 21, of Arlington, with capital murder by terror threat/other felony, aggravated assault causes serious bodily injury and aggravated serious bodily injury and aggravated assault with deadly weapon. Woolen was in the Smith County Jail with bonds of $2 million, $750,000 and $750,000.
LINDALE POLICE DEPARTMENT
Police charged Keith DeWight Curtis, 57, of Big Sandy, with driving while intoxicated for the third or more time. Curtis was in the Smith County Jail Friday with two $10,000 bonds.
TYLER POLICE DEPARTMENT
Officers charged Jazmyn Mica Hall, 18, of Tyler, with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and obstruction or retaliation. Hall was in the Smith County Jail Friday. She had bonds of $25,000 and $10,000.
Officers charged Martin Hernandez Campos, 56, with possession of a penalty group one control substance more than 4 and less than 200 grams. Hernandez was in the Smith County Jail Sunday with a $30,000 bond.
Officers charged Bereniz Leal, 30, of Tyler, with assault causing bodily injury to a family member. Leal was in Smith County Jail Friday and released Saturday. She had a $1,000 bond.
Officers charged Austin Winters, 22, with assault causes bodily injury to family member, driving while intoxicated and resisting arrest search or transport. Winters was in the Smith County Jail Friday. He had bonds of $5,000, $1,000, $5,000
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
Troopers charged Carami Michelle Mullins, 25, of Tyler, with 2 counts of credit card or debit card abuse, and fraud use identifying information with 50 items or more and fraud use/possession of identifying information with 50 items or more. Mullins was in the Smith County Jail Saturday with bonds of $100,000, $10,000, and 75,000.