WHITEHOUSE POLICE DEPARTMENT
Officers charged Austin Ryan Allen, 30, of Whitehouse, with possession of penalty group two controlled substance between 4 and 400 grams, possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces. Allen was in the Smith County Jail Tuesday and released the same day. He had bonds of $35,000 and $500.
SMITH COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Deputies charged Jade Symone Anderson, 29, of Marshall, with theft of property less than $2,500 with two or more previous convictions. Anderson was in the Smith County Jail Tuesday and released the same day. He had a $15,000 bond.
Deputies charged Tristia Rose Harrod, 35, of Kilgore, with forgery financial instrument. Harrod was in the Smith County Jail Tuesday with a $100,000 bond.
Deputies charged Jose Jesus Perez-Pina, 28, of Tyler, with possession of penalty group one controlled substance less than 1 gram, bail jumping and failure to appear felony and immigration detainer. Perez-Pina was in the Smith County Jail Tuesday. He had bonds of $100,000 and $750,000.
Deputies charged Rhonda Gaye Rozell, 49, of Tyler, with burglary of building. Rozell was in the Smith County Jail Tuesday with a bond not set.
Deputies charged David Alan Scott, 58, of Lindale, with driving while intoxicated for the third or more time. Scott was in the Smith County Jail with a $300,000 bond.
Deputies charged Quetrel Williams, 22, of Tyler, with assault causing bodily injury. Williams was in the Smith County Jail Tuesday with a bond not set.
Deputies charged Daniel Leon Chase Wright, 21, of Tyler, with evading arrest detention with previous conviction and driving while intoxicated for the third or more time. Wright was in the Smith County Jail Wednesday with bonds not set.
TROUP POLICE DEPARTMENT
Officers charged Destiny Nicole Caldwell, 31, of Henderson, with forgery of a financial instrument elderly and fraud use/possession identifying information number of items less than 5 elderly. Caldwell was in the Smith County Jail Tuesday with bonds of $100,000 and $200,000.
SMITH COUNTY ADULT PROBATION
Officers charged Dearion De’Shon Dews, 28, of Tyler, with possession of penalty group one controlled substance between 1 and 4 grams. Dews was in the Smith County Jail Tuesday with a $30,000 bond.
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
Troopers charged Brianna Star Turner, 21, of Tyler, with driving while intoxicated with a blood alcohol content level to or greater than .15. Turner was in the Smith County Jail Wednesday with bond not set.