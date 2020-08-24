TYLER POLICE DEPARTMENT
Officers charged Tre Dejuan Bendy, 23, of Tyler, with evading arrest detention. Bendy was in the Smith County Jail with a $3,000 bond.
Officers charged Vernon Blackshire, 20, of Tyler, with assault causing bodily injury to a family member and theft from a person. Blackshire was in the Smith County Monday. He had two $1,000 bonds.
Officers charged Stacy Smith Davlin, 47, of Hawkins, with deadly conduct and criminal trespass. Davlin was in the Smith County Jail Sunday. She had bonds of $4,000 and $10,000.
Officers charged Alexa Nichole Gilmore, 20, of Tyler, with public intoxication, consumption of alcohol by a minor, resisting arrest search or transport, evading arrest detention and fail to identify. Gilmore was in Smith County Jail Saturday and released the same day. She had a three $500 bonds and two $1,000 bonds.
Officers charged Jason Jermone Jevtic, 41, of Tyler, with theft of aluminum/copper/brass greater than $20,000, burglary of coin operated/collection machine and burglary of coin operated collection machine. Jevtic was in the Smith County Jail Friday and released Saturday. He had bonds of $10,000, $5,000 and $5,000.
Officers charged Steven Lamon Moore, 33, of Tyler, with possession of penalty group one controlled substance greater than four and less than two grams, possession of penalty group one controlled substance less than 1 gram, possession of penalty group two controlled substance between 4 and 400 grams, possession of penalty group three controlled substance less than 28 grams, driving while intoxicated and accident involving damage to vehicle less than $200. Moore was in the Smith County Jail Saturday and released Monday. He had bonds of $10,000, $3,000, $10,000, $1,500 and $500, $500.
Officers charged Malcolm Kadeem Roberts, 24, of Tyler, with aggravated sexual assault. Roberts was in the Smith County Jail Saturday with a $750,000 bond.
Officers charged Skyler Free Smith, 31, of Tyler, with driving while intoxicated for the second time. Smith was in the Smith County Jail Saturday and released the same day. He had a $1,500 bond.
Officers charged Damarcus Lamond Wilson, 42, driving while intoxicated for the third or more time. Wilson was in the Smith County Jail Sunday with a $1,500 bond.
Officers charged Charmika Sade Young, 33, of Dallas, with possession or delivery of drug paraphernalia and unauthorized use of a vehicle. Young was in the Smith County Jail Sunday with bonds of $500 and $10,000.
SMITH COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Deputies charged Joshua Wade Grounds, 35, of Whitehouse, with disorderly conduct, public intoxication and resisting arrest search or transport. Grounds was in the Smith County Jail Thursday and released the same day. He had bonds of $275, $260 and $1,500.
Deputies charged Saul Mejia Morado, 30, of Tyler, with aggravated assault with deadly weapon. Morado was in the Smith County Jail Thursday and released Sunday. He had a $75,000 bond.
Deputies charged Daniel Torres Sanchez, 36, of Tyler, with unauthorized use of a vehicle, manufacturing or delivery of penalty group one controlled substance less than 400 grams, unlawful possession of a firearm by felon, unlawful carrying weapon, possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces, possession of a penalty group two controlled substance more than 1 gram, unauthorized use of a vehicle. Sanchez was in the Smith County Jail Thursday with bonds of $200,000, $5,000, $10,000, $2,500, $500 and $3,000.
Deputies charged Christopher Matthew Britton, 28, of Longview, with assault causing bodily injury, violence bond/protective order, assault causing bodily injury to a family member, driving while intoxicated for the second time, interfering with emergency required for assistance, criminal mischief greater than $750 and less than $2,5000, prohibited motor vehicle on control access highway and violate promise to appear. Britton was in the Smith County Jail Friday with bonds of $30,000, $10,000, $5,000, $5,000, $10,000, and $15,000.
Deputies charged Elizabeth Mavis Dawn Chandler, 26, of Rockwall, with abandon endanger child criminal negligence. Chandler was in the Smith County Jail Saturday with a $5,000 bond.
Deputies charged Krystal Denise Chandler, 36, of Glenn Heights, with theft or property less than $2,500 with two or more previous convictions. Chandler was in the Smith County Jail Friday with a $250,000 bond.
Deputies charged Tristan Devon Golden, 32, of Tyler, with forgery financial instrument/surety bond. Golden was in the Smith County Jail Friday with a $100,000 bond.
Deputies charged David Homer Davenport, 60, of Arp, with driving while intoxicated with a blood alcohol content level equal to or greater than 0.15. Davenport was in the Smith County Jail Saturday and released the same day with time served.
Deputies charged Isaac Espinosa, 20, of Tyler, with driving while intoxicated with a blood alcohol level greater than 0.15. Espinosa was in the Smith County Jail Saturday and released with time served.
Deputies charged Joshua Wayne Lackey, 35, of Tyler, with abandon endanger child criminal negligence and possession of penalty group one controlled substance between 1 and 4 grams. Lackey was in the Smith County Jail Sunday with bonds of $30,000 and $10,000.
Deputies charged Kandice Michell Lackey, 35, of Tyler, with abandon endanger child criminal negligence. She was in the Smith County Jail Friday with a $30,000 bond.
Deputies charged Andrew Mugan, 30, of Tyler, with possession of marijuana less than two ounces, burglary of a habitation and public intoxication. Mugan was in the Smith County Jail Saturday with bonds of $5,000, $25,000 and $500.
Deputies charged Juan Perez Rojas, Tyler, 23, of Tyler, with contempt of court disobedience of court order and sexual assault of a child. Perez was in the Smith County Jail Saturday with bonds of $1,500 and $250,000.
Deputies charged Bruce Allen Scholz, 30, of Tyler, with evading arrest detention/100 days Smith County Jail and resisting arrest search or transport/100 days. Scholz was in Smith County Jail Friday and released the same day with time served.
Deputies charged Catarino James Torres, 18, of Tyler, with assault causing bodily injury/30 days in the Smith County Jail. Torres was in the Smith County Jail Saturday and released the same day with time served.
Deputies charged Jesus David Tovar, 18, of Tyler, with aggravated assault with deadly weapon. Tovbar was in the Smith County Jail Saturday without bond.
Deputies charged Lori Renee Vandergriff, 58, of Tyler, with criminal trespass. Vandergriff was in the Smith County Jail Friday with a $5,000 bond.
SMITH COUNTY ADULT PROBATION
Officers charged Kalvin Rashod Fields, 25, of Tyler, with assault causing bodily injury to a family member. Fields was in the Smith County Jail Thursday without bond.
Officers charged Cedrick Wayne Manley, 52, of Ben Wheeler, with burglary of a habitation. Manley was in the Smith County Jail Thursday with a $200,000 bond.
Officers charged Joseph Alexander Johnson, 24, of Tyler, with driving while intoxicated with a blood alcohol level greater than 0.15. Johnson was in the Smith County Jail Saturday without bond.
BULLARD POLICE DEPARTMENT
Officers charged Trentyn Noah Moore, 20, of Tyler, with tamper fabricate physical evidence with intent to impair. Moore was in the Smith County Jail Friday and released the same day. He had a $7,500 bond.
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
Troopers charged David Adam Wood, 23, of Brownsboro, with possession of penalty group one controlled substance less than one gram, tamper/fabricate physical evidence with intent to impair, possession or delivery drug paraphernalia, no driver’s license (when unlicensed), not secured by seat belt driver, disregard no passing zone, failure to identify giving false/fictitious information, failure to stop and render aid (damage under $200), and possession or delivery of drug paraphernalia. Wood was in the Smith County Jail Sunday and released Monday. He had bonds of $3,000, $7,500, $1,000, $255, $247, $185, $500, $500 and $255.