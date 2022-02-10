SMITH COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Deputies on Wednesday charged Benjamin Jay Davis Jr., 43, of Crockett, with driving while intoxicated third or more. Davis remained Thursday in Smith County Jail on a $150,000 bond.
Deputies on Wednesday charged Deary Edward, 35, of Marshall, withpossession of less than 1 gram of a controlled substance and two warrants out of Nacogdoches County. Edward remained Thursday in Smith County Jail on a $25,000 bond.
Deputies on Wednesday charged Frank Edward Fortson, 54, of Kilgore, with terroristic thread of family/household. Fortson remained Thursday in Smith County Jail on Wednesday on a $2,500 bond.
Deputies charged Leo Green, 59, of Overton, with assault causes bodily injury of a family member, two counts of obstruction or retaliation and resisting arrest, search or transport. Green was booked Thursday into Smith County Jail on Thursday on bonds totaling $77,500.
Deputies charged Tina Loper, 53, of Winona, with two counts of cruelty to non-livestock animal: kill/poison/serious bodily injury and six counts of cruelty to non-livestock animals: failure to provide. Loper was booked Wednesday into Smith County Jail and released the same day on bonds totaling $100,000.
Deputies on Tuesday charged Tre Dejuan Bendy, 24, of Tyler, with possession of less than 2 ounces of marijuana, driving while intoxicated and evading arrest or detention. Bendy remained Thursday in Smith County Jail on bonds totaling $70,000.
Deputies charged Cody Allen Davis, 35, of Tyler, with evading arrest or detention and assault of a family/household member with previous conviction. Davis was booked Tuesday into Smith County Jail and released the same day on bonds totaling $110,000.
Deputies charged Dustin Cole Frank, 41, of Tyler, with evading arrest or detention with a vehicle and driving while intoxicated third or more. Franks was in the Smith County Jail on Tuesday and released the same day on bonds totaling $50,000.
Deputies on Tuesday charged Trey Hewit Jones, 31, of Tyler, with theft of between $100 and $750 of property, assault of EMS personnel providing service and robbery. Jones remained Thursday in Smith County Jail on bonds totaling $705,000.
TYLER POLICE DEPARTMENT
Officers on Thursday charged Gustavo Hernandez Arroyo, 28, of Tyler, with driving while intoxicated third or more and accident involving injury. Arroyo was in Smith County Jail on bonds totaling $30,000.
Officers on Thursday charged Gary Ray Craddock, 53, of Tyler, with three counts of forgery of a financial instrument, resisting arrest search or transport and display of fictitious motor vehicle registration. Craddock was in Smith County Jail on bonds totaling $43,000.
Officers on Wednesday charged Roderick Wayne Jackson, 40, of Hawkins, with manufacture or delivery of between 4 and 400 grams of a controlled substance, possession of between 4 and 200 grams of a controlled substance, and possession of between 1 and 4 grams of a controlled substance. Jackson remained Thursday in Smith County Jail on bonds totaling $400,000.
SMITH COUNTY ADULT PROBATION
Officers on Wednesday charged James McDonald, 21, of Henderson, with engaging in organized criminal activity. McDonald remained Thursday in Smith County Jail without bond.
UNITED STATES MARSHAL SERVICE
U.S. Marshals on Thursday charged Izayah Bush, 22, of Tyler, with theft of a firearm, four counts of manufacture or delivery of between 4 and 200 grams of a controlled substance, manufacture or delivery of between 4 and 400 grams of a controlled substance, manufacture or delivery of 400 or more gras of a controlled substance, manufacture or delivery of between 28 and 200 grams of a controlled substance and possession of between 4 ounces and 5 pounds of marijuana. Bush was in the Smith County Jail on bonds totaling $965,000.