SMITH COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Deputies on Monday charged James Dale Howard, 27, of Tyler, with manufacture or delivery of between 4 and 200 grams of a controlled substance. Howard remained Tuesday in the Smith County Jail on a $250,000 bond.
Deputies on Monday charged Ashley Marie Jackson, 23, of San Antonio, with possession of less than 1 gram of a controlled substance. Jackson remained Tuesday in Smith County Jail on a $300,000 bond.
Deputies on Friday charged Dashun Alexander Kirby, 19, of Jacksonville, with aggravated robbery. Kirby remained Tuesday in Smith County Jail on a $150,000 bond.
Deputies on Sunday charged Blake Kirbey Anderson, 34, of Flint, with driving while intoxicated third or more. Anderson remained Tuesday in Smith County Jail on a $10,000 bond.
Deputies on Friday booked Aviel David Oliva Garcia, 19, of Tyler, on two Jackson County warrants of evading arrest or detention with a vehicle and fraudulent use/possession of less than five items of identifying information. Garcia on Tuesday remained in Smith County Jail with bond not yet set.
Deputies charged Clifford Daniel Herriage, 37, of Lindale, with assault causing bodily injury of a family member, interfere with emergency request for assistance and evading arrest or detention. Herriage was booked Saturday into Smith County Jail and released the same day on bonds totaling $6,000.
Deputies charged Jonathon Lowry Lawrence, 36, of Big Sandy, with driving while intoxicated and two counts of assault of a peace officer or judge. Lawrence was booked Saturday into Smith County Jail and released the following day on bonds totaling $5,500.
Deputies charged Zacherary Lloyd Miller, 37, of Tyler, with assault family/household member impede breath/circulation and continuous violence against the family. Miller was booked Friday into Smith County Jail and released Sunday on bonds totaling $70,000.
Deputies charged Cristian Alec Rincon, 26, of Tyler, with tamper/fabricate physical evidence with intent to impair. Rincon was booked Friday into Smith County Jail and released the same day on a $50,000 bond.
Deputies on Friday charged Jacob Dell Tadlock, 26, of Tyler, with theft of between $2,500 and $30,000 of property and a parole violation. Tadlock remained Tuesday in Smith County Jail on a $10,000 bond on the theft charge and no bond on the parole violation.
Deputies on Friday charged Kenjorian Walker, 24, of Tyler, with aggravated robbery. Walker remained Tuesday in Smith County Jail without bond.
TYLER POLICE DEPARTMENT
Officers charged Steven Allen Stukey, 39, of Tyler, with assault causing bodily injury of a family member. Stukey was booked Friday into Smith County Jail and released the same day on a $1,000 bond.
Officers charged Joseph Orlando Whitaker, 33, of Jacksonville, with tampering with identification numbers, possession of between 2 and 4 ounces of marijuana, manufacture or delivery of between 4 and 400 grams of a controlled substance, manufacture or delivery of less than 28 grams of a controlled substance and unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon. Whitaker was booked Sunday into Smith County Jail and released the same day on bonds totaling $26,000.
Officers charged Dinnamon Lewayne Davis, 50, of Dallas, with possession of less than 2 ounces of marijuana, no driver’s license, expired motor vehicle sticker, possession or delivery of drug paraphernalia, two counts of failure to appear, public intoxication, tamper with government record defraud/harm and fail to identify fugitive intent give false information. Davis was booked Monday into Smith County Jail and released the following day on bonds totaling $26,500.
Officers charged Brandon Casey Moreno, 24, of Tyler, with burglary of vehicles. Moreno was booked Saturday into Smith County Jail and released Monday on a $5,000 bond.
Officers on Monday charged Jacqualine Smith, 51, of Wills Point, with burglary of vehicles. Smith remained Monday afternoon in Smith County Jail with bond not listed.
SMITH COUNTY ADULT PROBATION
Officers on Monday charged Charles Ray Henigan, Jr., 43, of Harleton, with driving while intoxicated with a child under 15 years of age and two counts abandon endanger child criminal negligence. Henigan remained Tuesday in Smith County Jail on bonds totaling $450,000.
DEPARTMENT OF PULIC SAFETY
Troopers charged Breylon Fountain, 28, of Longview, with assault causing bodily injury of a family member. Fountain was booked Monday into Smith County Jail and released Tuesday on a $3,500 bond.
Troopers charged Thomas Kyle Wagoner, 31, of Flint, with fraudulent possession/use of credit or debit card less than five and possession of forged instrument. Wagoner was booked Monday into Smith County Jail on a $25,000 bond.
TROUP POLICE DEPARTMENT
Officers charged Antonyo Rayhel Kincade, 23, of Troup, with two counts of injury to children/elderly/disabled person with intent to cause serious bodily injury/mental. Kincade was booked Saturday into the Smith County Jail on bonds totaling $100,000 and released Saturday to another agency.