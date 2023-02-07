SMITH COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Deputies charged Marietta Vonsha Howland, 33, of Tyler, with aggravated assault with deadly weapon. Howland was in the Smith County Jail on Friday and released the same day on a $25,000 bond.
Deputies charged Karl McGee, 54, of Tyler, with assault family/household member with previous conviction. McGee was in the Smith County Jail on Friday on a $25,000 bond.
Deputies charged John Manly Snider, 57, of Hawkins, with evading arrest detention with vehicle. Snider was in the Smith County Jail on Friday on a $500,000 bond.
Deputies charged Devante Zashawn Turner, 23, of Tyler, with resist arrest search or transport, evading arrest detention, and reckless driving. Turner was in the Smith County Jail on Friday on bonds totaling $60,000.
TYLER POLICE DEPARTMENT
Officers charged Anreas Mario Wade-Stewart, 35, of Tyler, with possession controlled substance penalty grade 2 between 1 gram and 4 grams. Wade-Stewart was in the Smith County Jail on Friday and released the following day on a $10,000.
SMTIH COUNTY ADULT PROBATION
Officers charged Carl Everett Jones, Jr. 31, of Tyler, with injury child/elderly/disable with intent bodily injury. Jones was in the Smith County Jail on Monday on a $300,000 bond.
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
Troopers charged Hector Manuel Lujan, 25, of Tyler, with possession controlled substance penalty grade 1/1-B between 1 gram and 4 grams and tamper/fabricate physical evidence with intent to impair. Lujan was in the Smith County Jail on Saturday and released Monday on bonds totaling $60,000.
SMTIH COUNTY CONSTABLE 5
Constables charged Stephen Alexander Pitner, 20, of Lindale, with possession controlled substance penalty grade 2 between 1 gram and 4 grams. Pitner was in the Smith County Jail on Friday and released the same day on a $50,000 bond.
WHITEHOUSE INDEPENDENT SCHOOL DISTRICT
Officers charged Lance Lee Adams, 32, of Troup, with burglary of vehicles and two counts assault causes bodily injury family member. Adams was in the Smith County Jail on Sunday on bonds totaling $9,000.
LINDALE POLICE DEPARTMENT
Officers charged Joshua Lee Davis, 41, of Lindale, with fail to comply sex offender duty to register. Davis was in the Smith County Jail on Saturday on a $50,000 bond and transferred to another agency on Monday.