SMITH COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Deputies arrested Priscilla Ann Abbey, 40, of Fort Worth, on two counts of deadly conduct discharge firearm. Abbey was booked Sunday into Smith County Jail and released the following day on bonds totaling $20,000.
Deputies arrested Austin Lee Carmel Berglund, 31, of Lindale, on charges of deadly conduct and possession of less than 2 ounces of marijuana. Berglund was booked Sunday into Smith County Jail and released the same day on bonds totaling $5,500.
Deputies arrested Nathan Bryan Evans, 40, of Yantis, on a charge of assault family/household member impede breath/circulation. Evans remained Tuesday in Smith County Jail on a $100,000 bond.
Deputies on Saturday arrested Teresa Swan Fletcher, 22, of Tyler, on two counts of kidnapping. Fletcher remained Tuesday in Smith County Jail on bonds totaling $500,000.
Deputies on Friday arrested Anthony Charles Hubbard, 62, of Terrell, on charges of tampering with government record defraud/harm, fraud use/possession identifying information number of items between 5 and 10 and fraud use/possession identifying information number of items between 10 and 50 elderly. Hubbard remained Tuesday in Smith County Jail on bonds totaling $50,000.
Deputies on Friday arrested Daquarian Ramon Johnson, 25, of Tyler, on charges of assault causes bodily injury family member and possession of less than 1 gram of a controlled substance. Johnson remained Tuesday in Smith County Jail on bonds totaling $60,000.
Deputies on Friday arrested Brett Joseph Keever, 31, of Dallas, on a charge of fraudulent use possession identifying information number of items less than 5. Keever remained Tuesday in Smith County Jail on a $200,000 bond.
Deputies on Saturday arrested Preston James Thompson, 25, of Longview, on charges of assault causes bodily injury family member, terroristic threat of family/household, criminal mischief between $750 and $2,500 and burglary of habitation. Thompson was released Sunday from Smith County Jail on bonds totaling $40,000.
Deputies on Saturday arrested Aaron Devonte Wallace, 30, of Tyler, on two charges of kidnapping. Wallace remained Tuesday in Smith County Jail on bonds totaling $500,000.
Deputies on Monday arrested William Richard Candyfire, Jr., 33, on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Candyfire remained Tuesday in Smith County Jail on a $150,000 bond.
TYLER POLICE DEPARTMENT
Officers on Friday arrested Aaron Christopher Clement, 39, of Tyler, on three charges of aggravated assault against public servant. Clement remained Tuesday in Smith County Jail on bonds totaling $150,000.
Officers on Sunday arrested Medardo Martinez Hernandez, 56, of Tyler, on a charge of aggravated sexual assault of a child. Hernandez remained Tuesday in the Smith County Jail on a $450,000 bond.
Officers on Saturday arrested Raudel Torres Hernandez, 32, of Tyler, on charges of failure to identify fugitive intent give false information, possession of less than 1 gram of a controlled substance, driving while intoxicated and a federal immigration detainer. Hernandez remained Tuesday in the Smith County Jail on Saturday on bonds totaling $62,500 on three charges and no bond on the immigration detainer.
Officers on Saturday arrested Porfirio Martinez, 44, of Tyler, on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Martinez remained Tuesday in Smith County Jail on a $50,000 bond.
Officers on Monday arrested Crystal Marie Raymond, 39, of Tyler, on a charge of aggravated robbery. Raymond remained Tuesday in Smith County Jail on a $250,000 bond.
Officers on Monday arrested Natasha Nichelle Tilley, 26, of Tyler, on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Tilley was released from Smith County Jail the same day on a $25,000 bond.
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
Troopers on Monday arrested Leo Daniel Harber, Jr., 50, of Winona, on a charge of assault family/household member impede breath/circulation. Harber remained Tuesday in the Smith County Jail on a $100,000 bond.
SMITH COUNTY ADULT PROBATION
Officers on Friday arrested Holly Elise Morman, 28, of Lindale, on a charge of injury to a child/elderly/disabled person with intent to cause bodily injury. Morman was released from Smith County Jail the same day on a $40,000 bond.