SMITH COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Deputies charged Brandon Rashad Harbor, 20, of Fort Worth, with engaging in organized criminal activity. Harbor was in the Smith County Jail on Wednesday on a $300,000 bond.

Deputies charged Carmen Celeste Pickle, 47, of Mineola, with two counts possession controlled substance penalty grade 1/1-B between 4 grams and 200 grams. Pickle was in the Smith County Jail on Wednesday on bonds totaling $140,000.

TYLER POLICE DEPARTMENT

Officers charged LaToya Waniya Moore, 33, of Tyler, with possession marijuana between 4 ounces and 5 pounds and engaging in organized criminal activity. Moore was in the Smith County Jail on Wednesday on bonds totaling $100,000.

Officers charged Quinshard Arlistel Harper, 24, of Tyler, with engaging in organized criminal activity. Harper was in the Smith County Jail on Wednesday on a $650,000 bond.

SMTIH COUNTY ADULT PROBATION

Officers charged Angel Adolpho Alejo-Martinez, 26, of Tyler, with driving while intoxicated/open alcohol container. Alejo-Martinez was in the Smith County Jail on Wednesday without bond.

Officers charged Kei’Mesha Lashell Mauldin, 42, of Desoto, with possession controlled substance penalty grade 1/1-B less than 1 gram and possession controlled substance penalty grade 1/1-B between 1 gram and 4 grams. Mauldin was in the Smith County Jail on Wednesday on bonds totaling $70,000.

Officers charged Jakysia Shianne Rodgers, 29, of Mount Pleasant, with aggravated robbery. Rodgers was in the Smith County Jail on Wednesday on a $350,000 bond.

 
 

