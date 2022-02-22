SMITH COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Deputies on Monday arrested William Thomas Towery, 50, of Harper, on charges of aggravated assault of a date/family/household member with a weapon. Towery remained Tuesday in Smith County Jail without bond.
Deputies on Friday arrested William Brandon Dickey, 32, of Flint, on two charges of possession of less than 2 ounces of marijuana, two counts of possession of between 4 and 400 grams of a controlled substance, possession of between 4 and 200 grams of a controlled substance and manufacture or delivery of between 4 and 200 grams of a controlled substance. Dickey remained Tuesday in Smith County Jail on bonds totaling $228,000.
Deputies on Monday arrested Lloyd Wayne Dupont, II, 38, of Tyler, on charges of terroristic threat of a family/household member. Dupont remained Tuesday in Smith County Jail on a $1,000 bond.
Deputies arrested Marcelo Faustino Escobedo, 19, of Lafayette, Louisiana, on charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Escobedo was booked Friday into Smith County Jail and released the following day on a $25,000 bond.
Deputies arrested Delano Cruz Guevara, 41, of Flint, on charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and criminal mischief between $2,500 and $30,000. Guevara was booked Friday into Smith County Jail and released the following day on bonds totaling $110,000.
Deputies arrested Andrea Lynn Jones, 21, of Tyler, on charges of possession of less than 1 gram of a controlled substance, failure to identify as a fugitive with intent to give false information and fraudulent use/possession of identifying information items numbering between 5 and 10. Jones was booked Tuesday into Smith County Jail on bonds totaling $100,750.
Deputies on Saturday arrested Darius Steven McGuigan, 33, of Tyler, on charges of assault causing bodily injury of a family member, injury to a child/elderly/disabled person reckless serious bodily injury/mental, evading arrest or detention and obstruction or retaliation. McGuigan remained Tuesday in Smith County Jail on bonds totaling $160,000.
TYLER POLICE DEPARTMENT
Officers on Tuesday arrested Dwaine Michael Simmons, 40, of Tyler, on charges of aggravated assault with deadly weapon, unlawful carrying of a weapon and possession of less than 2 ounces of marijuana. Simmons was booked into Smith County Jail on bonds totaling $6,000.
LINDALE POLICE DEPARTMENT
Officers arrested Adrian Duran, 30, of Tyler, on a charge of manufacture or delivery of between 4 and 200 grams of a controlled substance. Duran was booked Monday into Smith County Jail and released the same day on a $100,000 bond.