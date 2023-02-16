SMITH COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Deputies charged Kathryn Willeby, 35, of Lindale, with possession controlled substance penalty grade 1/1-B between 4 grams and 200 grams. Willeby was in the Smith County Jail on Tuesday on a $90,000.
Deputies charged Devin D’Wain Daniels, 32, of Bullard, with possession marijuana less than 2 ounces, unlawful carrying weapon, and tamper/fabricate physical evidence with intent to impair. Daniels was in the Smith County Jail on Tuesday on bonds totaling $13,000.
Deputies charged Hannah Leeanne Daniels, 21, of Bullard, with unlawful carrying weapon, possession marijuana less than 2 grams, and possession controlled substance penalty grade 1/1-B between 1 gram and 4 grams.
TYLER POLICE DEPARTMENT
Officers charged Mark Anthony Glover, Sr., 57, of Tyler, with evading arrest detention with vehicle. Glover was in the Smith County Jail on Tuesday on a $30,000 bond.
Officers charged Paul Andrew Martinez, 27, of Tyler, with theft property less than $2,500 two previous convictions and criminal trespass. Martinez was in the Smith County Jail on Tuesday on bonds totaling $11,000.
SMTIH COUNTY ADULT PROBATION
Officers charged Martin Lynn Lanham, 52, of Dallas, with driving while intoxicated third or more. Lanham was in the Smith County Jail on Tuesday and released the same day on a $100,000 bond.
LINDALE POLICE DEPARTMENT
Officers charged Jim Tom Johnston, 44, of Midlothan, with fraud possession/use credit or debit card less than five and forgery financial instrument between $2,500 and $30,000. Johnston was in the Smith County Jail on Tuesday on bonds totaling $20,000.