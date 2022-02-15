SMITH COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Deputies charged Eric Wayne Morris, 55, of Winona, with two counts cruelty to non-livestock animal, kill/poison/serious bodily injury and six counts of cruelty to non-livestock animals, fail to provide. Morris was booked Friday into Smith County Jail and released the same day on bonds totaling $100,000.
Deputies on Friday charged Adrianna Kathleen Dougherty, 31, of Flint, with two on-sight counts of possession of less than 1 gram of a controlled substance and a warrant for possession of less than 1 gram of a controlled substance. Dougherty remained Tuesday in Smith County Jail on bonds totaling $85,000.
Deputies charged Richard Ibey Grammer, 55, of Hawkins, with driving while intoxicated third or more, possession of less than 2 ounces of marijuana in a drug-free zone, possession of less than 1 gram of a controlled substance in a drug-free zone, possession of between 28 and 200 grams of a controlled substance, and false drug test falsification device. Grammer was booked Saturday into the Smith County Jail on and released Monday on bonds totaling $76,500.
Deputies on Friday charged Brian Jarome Lamb, 24, of Pomona, California, with aggravated robbery. Lamb remained Tuesday in Smith County Jail on a $200,000 bond.
Deputies charged Brent Austin McDaniel, 38, of Tyler, with aggravated assault of a date/family/household member with a weapon. McDaniel was booked Friday into Smith County Jail and released the following day on a $50,000 bond.
Deputies on Sunday charged Corey Lamar Sanders, 40, of Tyler, with assault, theft of a vehicle between $2,500 and $30,000 and unauthorized use of a vehicle. Sanders remained Tuesday in Smith County Jail on bonds totaling $75,500.
Deputies on Friday charged Ryan Paul Ahlqvist, 38, of Tyler, with invasive visual recording. Ahlqvist remained Tuesday in Smith County Jail without bond.
Deputies charged Joshua Wayne Brooks, 38, of Lindale, with resisting arrest search or transport and continuous violence against the family. Brooks was booked Sunday into Smith County Jail and released Tuesday on bonds totaling $110,000.
TYLER POLICE DEPARTMENT
Officers on Saturday charged Alberto Nunez-Gonzalez, 28, of Forney, with fraudulent use/possession identifying information, number of items between 5 and 10. Nunez-Gonzalez remained Tuesday in Smith County Jail on a $750,000 bond.
Officers on Monday charged Jennifer Nicole Jolley, 45, of Tyler, with possession of less than 1 gram of a controlled substance, two counts of possession of a dangerous drug, possession of less than 28 grams of a controlled substance and evading arrest or detention with a vehicle. Jolley remained Tuesday in Smith County Jail on bonds totaling $300,000.
SMITH COUNTY ADULT PROBATION
Officers on Friday charged Cobe James Jones, 20, of Bullard, with aggravated assault causing serious bodily injury. Jones remained Tuesday in Smith County Jail without bond.
Officers on Friday charged Nicholas Luction Burkhart, 35, of Tyler, with burglary of a building with a previous conviction. Burkhart remained Tuesday in Smith County Jail on a $50,000 bond.