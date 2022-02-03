SMITH COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Deputies charged Chrissy Dickeson, 39, of Arp, with assault causes bodily injury family member. Dickeson was booked Tuesday into Smith County Jail and released the following day on a $500 bond.
Deputies on Tuesday charged Britney Markala Horton, 30, of Tyler, with possession of less than 1 gram of a controlled substance and possession of less than 2 grams of marijuana. Horton remained Thursday in Smith County Jail on Tuesday on bonds totaling $115,000.
Deputies on Tuesday charged Lorena Noralba Rodriguez, 40, of Tyler, with driving while intoxicated third or more. Rodriguez remained Thursday in Smith County Jail on Tuesday on a $75,000 bond.
Deputies on Tuesday charged Dakota Andrew Strong, 28, of Chandler, with possession of between 4 and 200 grams of a controlled substance. Strong remained Thursday in Smith County Jail on a $100,000 bond.
TYLER POLICE DEPARTMENT
Officers charged Jasher Reese Lemons, 20, of Tyler, with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Lemons was booked Tuesday into Smith County Jail and released the same day on a $5,000 bond.
Officers charged Barry Lynn Broussard, 57, of Tyler, with prostitution/other payor. Broussard was booked Tuesday into Smith County Jail and released the same day on a $1,000 bond.
Officers on Wednesday charged Jordan Syncere Tykeist Hankins, 21, of Tyler, with aggravated robbery. Hankins remained Thursday in Smith County Jail with bond not yet set.
SMITH COUNTY ADULT PROBATION
Officers on Tuesday charged Roderick Timmond Coleman, 31, of Tyler, with burglary of building. Coleman remained Thursday in Smith County Jail without bond.
Offices on Tuesday charged Rhonda Embry, 54, of Mineola, with possession of less than 1 gram of a controlled substance. Embry remained Thursday in Smith County Jail on a $150,000 bond.
Officers on Tuesday charged Genaro Camacho Gonzalez, 42, of Mesquite, with unauthorized use of a vehicle. Gonzalez remained Thursday in Smith County Jail on a $25,000 bond.
Officers on Tuesday charged Lacey Nicole Sala, 37, of Tyler, with credit card or debit card abuse. Sala remained Thursday in Smith County Jail on a $50,000 bond.
LINDALE POLICE DEPARTMENT
Officers charged Riggs Mason Miller, 20, of Ben Wheeler, with possession of between 4 and 400 grams of a controlled substance, evading arrest or detention with a vehicle and possession of less than 2 ounces of marijuana. Miller was booked Wednesday into Smith County Jail and released the same day on bonds totaling $11,500.