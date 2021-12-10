SMITH COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Deputies charged Charlie Don Evans, 30, of Diana, with possession controlled substance penalty grade one less than one gram. Evans was in the Smith County Jail on Thursday on a $50,000 bond.
Deputies charged Calvin Lee McCuin, 62, of Bullard, with parole violation, prohibited substance/item in correctional facility, and possession controlled substance penalty grade 1/1-B less than one gram. McCuin was in the Smith County Jail on Thursday on bonds totaling $35,000.
Deputies charged Misty Jean Moore, 43, of Hawkins, with possession controlled substance penalty grade one less than one gram. Moore was in the Smith County Jail on Friday on a $75,000 bond.
Deputies charged Tyler Auston Tate, 17, of Winona, with terroristic threat impair public services/public fear serious bodily injury/influence. Tate was in the Smith County Jail on Thursday on a 1,000,000 bond.
TYLER POLICE DEPARTMENT
Officers charged Kalvin Lamonte Thorne, 47, of Tyler, with terroristic threat interrupt public place. Thorne was in the Smith County Jail on Friday with bond not yet set.
Officers charged James Bryan Ballew, 33, of Longview, with burglary of building. Ballew was in the Smith County Jail on Friday on a $10,000 bond.
Officers charged Evan Karl Burgett, 34, of Frankston, with possession marijuana less than 2 ounces and unlawful carrying weapon. Burgett was in the Smith County Jail on Thursday and released the same day on bonds totaling $10,500.
Officers charged Jackson Brady Denton, 21, of Tyler, with evading arrest detention with vehicle. Denton was in the Smith County Jail on Thursday on a $50,000 bond.