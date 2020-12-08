TYLER POLICE DEPARTMENT
Officers charged Toby Vaughn Barlow, 47, of Hawkins, with theft of property between $100 and $750 and possession of penalty group one controlled substance between 4 and 200 grams. Barlow was in the Smith County Jail Tuesday with bonds of $1,000 and $15,000.
Officers charged Kandace Renee Henderson, 25, of possession or delivery of drug paraphernalia, failure to appear, theft of firearm, manufacturing or delivery of penalty group two controlled substance more than 400 grams, managing or delivery of penalty group 3/4 controlled substance between 28 and 200 grams possession of marijuana between 4 ounces and 5 pounds and unlawful carrying a weapon. Henderson was in the Smith County Jail Tuesday with bonds of $763, $630, $5,000, $15,000, $25,000, $2,500 and $500.
Officers charged Etayvion Eshawn Johnson, 19, of Tyler, with possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces, possession or delivery of drug paraphernalia, fail to maintain financial responsibility, assault-physical, no driver’s license, failure to appear/bail jumping, dumping on vacant lot, resisting arrest search of transport and interfering with public duties. Johnson was in the Smith County Jail Monday and released Tuesday. Johnson had a $500 bond and two $5,000 bonds.
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
Troopers charged Darien Albert Pieree, 23, of Shreveport, Louisiana, with second degree battery. Pieree was in the Smith County Jail Monday with a $45,000 bond.
SMITH COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Deputies charged Jeaden Devin Whitworth, 21, of Winnsboro, with possession of penalty group one controlled substance between 4 and 200 grams. Whitworth was in the Smith County Jail Monday with bonds of $5,000, $500 and $10,000.
Deputies charged Cameron Richard Ziegler, 26, of Tyler, of assault causing bodily injury to a family member and interfering with emergency required for assistance. Ziegler was in the Smith County Jail Monday and released the same day. He had bonds of $5,000 and $2,500.