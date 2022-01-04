SMITH COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Deputies charged Michael Wayne Robinson, 42, of Tyler, with assault causing bodily injury of a family member and interfering with emergency request for assistance. Robinson was booked Monday into Smith County Jail and released the same day on bonds totaling $3,000.
Deputies charged Justin Dean Samples, 22, of Tyler, with two counts of possession marijuana between 4 ounces and 5 pounds. Samples was booked Saturday into Smith County Jail and released the following day on bonds totaling $150,000.
Deputies charged Thomas Gene Willoughby, 58, of Bullard, with burglary of building. Willoughby was booked Monday into Smith County Jail and released the same day on a $1,000 bond.
Deputies charged Billy Glenn Adams, 55, of Tyler, with three counts of aggravated assault against a public servant. Adams was booked Saturday into Smith County Jail and released Monday on bonds totaling $300,000.
Deputies charged Rocky Lee Becraft, 34, of Ben Wheeler, with assault causing bodily injury of a family member. Becratf was booked Monday into Smith County Jail and released the same day on a $5,000 bond.
Deputies charged Michael Wayne Bowshot, 43, of Tyler, with assault causing bodily injury of a family member. Bowshot was booked Saturday into Smith County Jail and released the same day on a $1,000 bond.
Deputies charged Lucio Cano, 44, of Tyler, with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and an immigration hold. Cano remained Tuesday in the Smith County Jail on a $5,000 bond on the assault charge and no bond on the immigration hold.
Deputies charged Zachary Wayne Fansler, 30, of Flint, with driving while intoxicated third or more enhanced, possession of a controlled substance less than 28 grams, and tamper/fabricate physical evidence with intent to impair. Fansler was booked Sunday into Smith County Jail on bonds totaling $11,000.
Deputies on Friday charged Lincoln Austin Kirby, 30, of Waco, with possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces. Kirby remained Tuesday in Smith County Jail on on a $15,000 bond.
Deputies charged Hernan Martinez, 21, of Tyler, with possession of a controlled substance between 4 and 400 grams and purchase or furnish alcohol to a minor. Martinez was booked Saturday into Smith County Jail and released the following day on bonds totaling $15,000.
Deputies on Friday charged Jose Mejicanos, 35, of Tyler, with speeding, no driver’s license, failure to appear, assault causing bodily injury of family member and interfere with emergency request for assistance. Mejicanos remained Tuesday in the Smith County Jail on bonds and fines totaling $26,238.
TYLER POLICE DEPARTMENT
Officers charged Ladarriuss Jarvelle Brown, 26, of Tyler, with theft of property between $100 and $750. Brown was booked Friday into Smith County Jail and released the same day on a $15,000 bond.
Officers charged Rosa Linda Cornelio, 42, of Tyler, with injury to a child/elderly/disabled person with intent to cause bodily injury. Cornelio was booked Monday into Smith County Jail and released the same day on a $10,000 bond.
Officers charged Andy Efren Gamez, 25, of Tyler, with accident involving serious bodily injury. Gamez was booked Sunday into Smith County Jail and released the following day on a $10,000 bond.