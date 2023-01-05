SMITH COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Deputies charged Gerald Lynn Attaway, 35, of Whitehouse, with burglary habitation intend other felony. Attaway was in the Smith County Jail on Friday and released the following day on a $300,000 bond.
Deputies charged Fraga Jaime Banda, 35, of Tyler, with intoxication assault with vehicle serious bodily injury. Banda was in the Smith County Jail on Friday and released the same day on a $50,000.
Deputies charged Jennifer Hallock, 40, of Tennessee Colony, with two counts publish/threat to publish intimate visual matter. Hallock was in the Smith County Jail on Friday and released the same day on bonds totaling $15,000.
Deputies charged Daniel Lee Rasmussen, 44, of Henderson, with possession controlled substance penalty grade 1/1-B between 4 grams and 200 grams. Rasmussen was in the Smith County Jail on Sunday and released the following day on a $14,000.
Deputies charged Roger Dean Smith, 60, of Tyler, with possession controlled substance penalty grade 1/1-B less than 1 gram. Smith was in the Smith County Jail on Friday on a $25,000 bond.
Deputies charged Jacoy Dewayne Washington, 22, of Tyler, with two counts theft property between $100 and $750, unlawful carrying weapon, and possession marijuana between 2 ounces and 4 ounces. Washington was in the Smith County Jail on Friday and released the following day on bonds totaling $8,500.
Deputies charged Hillery Dwayne Wheat, 59, of Tyler, with possession or delivery of drug paraphernalia and evading arrest detention. Wheat was in the Smith County Jail on Tuesday on bonds totaling $10,255.
Deputies charged Dakota Gabriel Martinez, 32, of Tyler, with aggravated assault with deadly weapon. Martinez was in the Smith County Jail on Sunday and released the same day on a $50,000 bond.
TYLER POLICE DEPARTMENT
Officers charged Ricardo Echevarria, 22, of Laverne, Oklahoma, with possession marijuana less than 2 ounces, assault public servant, evading arrest detention, and resist arrest search or transport. Echevarria was in the Smith County Jail on Tuesday and released the same day on bonds totaling $20,500.
Officers charged James Dean Kennedy, 26, of Tyler, with burglary of habitation, evading arrest detention, and manufacture delivery controlled substance penalty grade 1 between 2 grams and 200 grams. Kennedy was in the Smith County Jail Friday on bonds totaling $192,500.
Officers charged Tristan Hudson, 23, of Tyler, with aggravated robbery. Hudson was in the Smith County Jail on Friday on a $100,000 bond.
Officer charged Lashantria Racquel Holman, 33, of Jacksonville, with credit card or debit card abuse elderly and possession controlled substance penalty grade 1/1-B less than 1 gram. Holman was in the Smith County Jail on Tuesday on bonds totaling $104,000.
Officers charged Alvin Lee Roland, III, 35, of Tyler, with fraud use/possession identifying information number items between 5 and 10 and possession marijuana between 2 ounces and 4 ounces. Roland was in the Smith County Jail on Sunday and released the following day on bonds totaling $15,000.
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
Troopers charged Samuel Clinton Williams, 62, of Austin, with driving while intoxicated third or more. Williams was in the Smith County Jail on Monday and released the same day on a $25,000.