SMITH COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Deputies charged Jacoby Deshon Chivers, 23, of Palestine, with aggravated assault causes serious bodily injury, aggravated assault with deadly weapon, and deadly conduct discharge firearm. Chivers was in the Smith County Jail on Saturday on bonds totaling $450,000.
Deputies charged Comilta Eleam, 34, of Monroe, Louisiana, with manufacture delivery controlled substance penalty grade one less than four hundred grams and unlawful carrying weapon. Eleam was in the Smith County Jail on Friday on bonds totaling $102,500.
Deputies charged Samuel Dwayne Caldwell, 48, of Tyler, with assault causes bodily injury family member. Caldwell was in the Smith County Jail on Sunday and released the same day on a $1,000 bond.
TYLER POLICE DEPARTMENT
Officers charged Jennifer Salazar, 20, of Tyler, with possession or delivery of drug paraphernalia, possession controlled substance penalty grade 1/1-B less than one gram, evading arrest detention, and possession controlled substance penalty grade one less than one gram. Salazar was in the Smith County Jail on Friday on bonds totaling $53,000.
SMITH COUNTY ADULT PROBATION
Officers charged Bradley David Marsh, 30, of Brownsboro, with aggravated assault with deadly weapon. Marsh was in the Smith County Jail on Friday on a $225,000 bond.