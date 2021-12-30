SMITH COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Deputies charged Jesse Alan Arnold, 33, of Whitehouse, with assault family/house member impede breath/circulation. Arnold was booked Thursday into the Smith County Jail and released the same day on $2,500 bond.
Deputies on Wednesday charged Dewey Wayne Bond, 61, of Tyler, with terroristic threat causing fear of imminent serious bodily injury, resisting arrest search or transport and possession controlled substance less than one gram. Bond remained Thursday in the Smith County Jail on bonds totaling $5,500.
Deputies on Thursday charged Danny Martinez Clark, 38, of Tyler, with possession of a controlled substance between 1 and 4 grams. Clark remained Thursday in the Smith County Jail on a $10,000 bond.
TYLER POLICE DEPARTMENT
Officers on Wednesday charged Oscar Ivan Hernandez, 39, of Tyler, with possession of a controlled substance less than one gram, driving while intoxicated, failure to identify as a fugitive with intent to give false information and aggravated assault deadly weapon. Hernandez remained Thursday in the Smith County Jail on bonds totaling $265,500.
SMITH COUNTY ADULT PROBATION
Officers on Wednesday charged Andrea Deann Minor, 38, of Tyler, with possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram. Minor remained Thursday in the Smith County Jail on a $10,000 bond.
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
Troopers on Wednesday charged Mitchell Lynn Newton, 50, of Tyler, with accident involving damage to vehicle greater or equal to $200, manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance between 4 and 400 grams, manufacture or delivery controlled substance between 1 and 4 grams, manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance less than 28 grams, driving while intoxicated second offense, unlawful carrying of a weapon, and possession marijuana between 4 ounces and 5 pounds. Newton remained Thursday in the Smith County Jail on bonds totaling $215,500.
LINDALE POLICE DEPARTMENT
Officers on Wednesday charged Thomas Victor McKenna, 19, of Jenks, Oklahoma, with possession of a controlled substance greater than or equal to 400 grams and possession marijuana between 4 ounces and 5 pounds. McKenna released the same day from the Smith County Jail on bonds totaling $5,000.