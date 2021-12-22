SMITH COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Deputies on Tuesday charged Christopher Lynn Barker, 33, of Lufkin, with obstruction or retaliation. Barker remained Wednesday in the Smith County Jail on a $750,000 bond.
Deputies charged Trenton Gabriel Faulkner, 23, of Whitehouse, with aggravated assault with deadly weapon. Faulkner was booked Tuesday into the Smith County Jail and released the same day on a $75,000 bond.
TYLER POLICE DEPARTMENT
Officers on Tuesday charged David Walle Cruz, 39, of Henderson, with failure to identify as a fugitive with intent give false information and indecency with child by sexual contact. Cruz remained Wednesday in the Smith County Jail on a $35,000 bond.
Officers on Tuesday charged Shannan Melissa Harville, 45, of Tyler, with evading arrest or detention with a vehicle, failure to identify as a fugitive with intent to give false information and theft of property less than $2,500 with a previous conviction. Harville remained Wednesday in Smith County Jail on bonds totaling $145,000.
Officers on Tuesday charged Shelly Rena Thomas, 43, of Tyler, with credit card or debit card abuse, theft of property between $2,500 and $30,000 and a parole violation. Thomas remained Wednesday in the Smith County Jail on bonds totaling $175,000.
LINDALE POLICE DEPARTMENT
Officers charged Alondra Diane Clayton, 26, of Arp, with assault causing bodily injury of a family member. Clayton was booked Tuesday into Smith County Jail on and released the following day on a $2,500 bond.
UNITED STATES MARSHAL SERVICE
Marshals on Tuesday arrested Drake Alan Tucker, 23, of Fort Worth, on a charge of resisting arrest, search or transport along with warrants of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and unlawful possession firearm by felon out of Tarrant County. Tucker remained Wednesday in the Smith County Jail on a $5,000 bond on the resisting arrest charge and no bond on the out-of-county warrants.