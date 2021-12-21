SMITH COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Deputies charged Abigale Trasancos, 18, of Tyler, with injury child/elderly/disable with intent bodily injury. Trasancos was booked Monday into Smith County Jail and released the same day on $50,000 bond.
Deputies charged Renetta Dawn White, 58, of Tyler, with aggravated assault date/family/household member with a weapon. White was in the Smith County Jail Tuesday on a $25,000 bond.
Deputies on Monday charged Jeremy Troy Williams, 42, of Murchison, with assault family violence. Williams remained Tuesday in Smith County Jail without bond.
Deputies on Monday charged August Daniel Carney, 33, of Tyler, with assault causing bodily injury family member. Carney remained Tuesday in Smith County Jail without bond.
Deputies on Tuesday charged Scott Demers, 39, of Long Beach, California, with engaging in organized criminal activity. Demers remained Tuesday in Smith County Jail on a $1,500,000 bond.
Deputies on Monday charged Michael Shane Hickman, 41, of Chandler, with theft of property between $2,500 and $30,000. Hickman on Tuesday remained in Smith County Jail on $100,000 bond.
TYLER POLICE DEPARTMENT
Officers on Monday charged Devondre Tamar Shears, 27, of Tyler, with fleeing police officer and two counts of evading arrest or detention. Shears on Tuesday remained in the Smith County Jail on bonds totaling $10,500.
LINDALE POLICE DEPARTMENT
Officers charged Charles Lebaron, 50, of Lindale, with aggravated assault with deadly weapon. Lebaron was is the Smith County Jail on Tuesday on a $50,000 bond.