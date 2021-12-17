TYLER POLICE DEPARTMENT
Officers charged Garrett Garcia, 28, with a parole violation out of Ohio and an Upshur County charge of assault intentional/reckless breath/circulation of a family member with previous conviction. Garcia was booked into Smith County Jail on Friday on a $50,000 bond on the local charge.
Officers charged Blanca Vanessa Guzman, 26, of Tyler, with money laundering. Guzman was booked into Smith County Jail on Wednesday and was released the following day on a $100,000 bond.
Officers charged Martin Egoberto Guzman, 47, of Tyler, with money laundering. Guzman was booked into Smith County Jail on Wednesday and released the following day on a $100,000 bond.
Officers charged Derek Robert Hamm, 37, of Flint, with theft property between $2,500 and $30,000. Hamm was booked into Smith County Jail on Wednesday without bond.
Officers charged Ronald Lynch, 52, of Tyler, with assault family/household member impede breath/circulation. Lynch was booked into the Smith County Jail Wednesday and released the same day on a $10,000 bond.
Officers charged Dominic Rodriguez, 18, of Tyler, with assault causes bodily injury family member. Rodriguez was booked into Smith County Jail on Wednesday and released the following day on a $10,000 bond.
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
Troopers charged Graciela Mendiola Perez, 23, of Jacksonville, with money laundering. Perez was booked Wednesday into Smith County Jail on a $1,000,000 bond.
Troopers charged Stuart Mathew Hendricks, 42, of Jacksonville, with money laundering. Hendricks was booked Wednesday into Smith County Jail on a $1,000,000 bond.
UNITED STATES MARSHAL SERVICE
Marshals charged Donald Joseph McCracken, 52, of Tyler, with aggravated sexual assault of a child and indecency with child by sexual contact. McCracken was booked Wednesday into Smith County Jail on bonds totaling $500,000.