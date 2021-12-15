SMITH COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Deputies charged Phillip Ray Castaneda, 50, of Mineola, with theft property between $750 and $2,500. Castaneda was in the Smith County Jail on Wednesday without bail.
TYLER POLICE DEPARTMENT
Officers charged Kevin Gerard Black, 60, of Tyler, with two counts of assault causing bodily injury of a family member. Black was booked Tuesday into the Smith County Jail and released the same day on bonds totaling $16,000.
Officers charged Daniel Yohnatin Gasca, 31, of Tyler, with manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance between 4 and 200 grams and assault intentional/reckless breath/circulation of a family member with a previous conviction. Gasca was in the Smith County Jail on Wednesday on bonds totaling $70,000.
Officers charged Ronald Lynch, 52, of Tyler, with assault family/house member impede breath/circulation. Lynch was in the Smith County Jail on Wednesday on a $10,000 bond.
SMITH COUNTY ADULT PROBATION
Officers charged Andres Gomez, 25, of Tyler, with aggravated assault with deadly weapon. Gomez was in the Smith County Jail on Wednesday without bond.
Officers charged Kenevery Deboise Wilson, 31, of Tyler, with evading arrest or detention with vehicle. Wilson was in the Smith County Jail on Tuesday and released the same day on a $100,000 bond.