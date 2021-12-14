SMITH COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Deputies charged Ben Alexander Burgess, Jr., 31, of Tyler, with evading arrest detention, possession controlled substance penalty grade 1/1-B between one and four grams, and possession controlled substance penalty grade two less than one gram. Burgess was in the Smith County Jail on Tuesday on bonds totaling $204,000.
Deputies charged Darius Dequain Newson, 25, of Marshall, with deadly conduct discharge firearm. Newson was in the Smith County Jail on Tuesday on a $100,000 bond.
TYLER POLICE DEPARTMENT
Officers charged Marquarious Khalih Love, 22, of Tyler, with manufacture delivery controlled substance penalty grade one between four and two hundred grams, manufacture delivery controlled substance penalty grade 2-A between four and four hundred grams, and possession marijuana between two and four ounces. Love was in the Smith County Jail on Tuesday on bonds totaling $153,000.
Officers charged Sharrad Tramarco Bush, 35, of Tyler, with assault causing bodily injury of a family member, driving while intoxicated and resisting arrest, search or transport. Bush was in the Smith County Jail on Tuesday on bonds totaling $3,500 on two charges and no bound amount listed on the third.
Officers charged Skyla Campbell, 17, of Tyler, with manufacture delivery controlled substance penalty grade one between one and two hundred grams, manufacture delivery controlled substance penalty grade 2 or 2-A between four and four hundred grams, and possession marijuana between two and four ounces. Campbell was in the Smith County Jail on Tuesday on bonds totaling $152,000.
Officer charged Cody William Cobb, 31, of Gun Barrel City, with possession controlled substance penalty grade two between one and four grams. Cobb was in the Smith County Jail on Friday and released Sunday on a $40,000 bond.
Officers charged Alec Cruz Fuentes, 33, of Tyler, with hinder secured creditors between $2,500 and $30,000. Fuentes was in the Smith County Jail on Friday and released the following day on a $10,000 bond.
Officers charged Tamara Lea Hargett, 37, of Tyler, with possession controlled substance penalty grade 1/1-B less than one gram. Hargett was in the Smith County Jail on Tuesday on a $10,000 bond.
SMITH COUNTY ADULT PROBATION
Officers charged Irma Alvarez, 38, of Tyler, with possession controlled substance penalty grade one less than one gram. Alvarez was in the Smith County Jail on Tuesday on a $10,000 bond.