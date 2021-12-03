SMITH COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Deputies charged Chris Bardwell, 36, of Shreveport, Louisiana, with burglary of habitation. Bardwell was in the Smith County Jail Wednesday and released the same day on a $50,000 bond.
Deputies charged Jyavenn Brown, 26, of Tyler, with resist arrest search or transport, unlawful possession firearm by felon, and possession controlled substance penalty grade one less than one gram. Brown was in the Smith County Jail on Thursday on bonds totaling $101,500.
Deputies charged Jose Luis Garcia, 40, of Tyler, with manufacture delivery controlled substance penalty grade one between four and two hundred grams, possession marijuana between four ounces and five pounds, possession controlled substance penalty grade 1/1B between four and two hundred grams, unlawful possession of firearm by felon, no driver’s license, violate promise to appear, failure to appear, and speeding. Garcia was in the Smith County Jail on Wednesday on bonds totaling $331,245.
Deputies charged Amanda Lee Gonzalez, 40, of Tyler, with manufacture delivery controlled substance penalty grade one between four and two hundred grams, possession marijuana between four ounces and five pounds, possession controlled substance penalty grade one between four and two hundred grams, unlawful carrying weapon, no driver’s license, failure to appear, and open container. Gonzalez was in the Smith County Jail on Wednesday on bonds totaling $132,032.
TYLER POLICE DEPARTMENT
Officers charged Damotress Damartrel Bailey, 30, of Tyler, with online solicit of a minor. Bailey was in the Smith County Jail on Wednesday on a $500,000 bond.
Officers charged Levi Jordan Sherrill, 28, of Terrell, with sex abuse of child continuous; victim under fourteen. Sherrill was in the Smith County Jail on Wednesday on a $950,000 bond.
Officers charged Eddie Dean Tadlock, Jr., 34, of Tyler, with assault causes bodily injury family member. Tadlock was in the Smith County Jail on Friday on a $2,500 bond.
Officers charged Ross Davin Johnson, 49, with evading arrest detention, resist arrest search or transport, assault causes bodily injury family member, and interfere with emergency request for assistance. Johnson was in the Smith County Jail on Thursday on bonds totaling $202,000.
SMITH COUNTY ADULT PROBATION
Officers charged Tommy Lee George, III, 22, of Dallas, with aggravated assault with deadly weapon. George was in the Smith County Jail on Wednesday on a $750,000 bond.
Officers charged Cori Christine Craig, 38, of Lindale, with unlawful carrying weapon prohibited places. Craig was in the Smith County Jail on Thursday on a $150,000 bond.
UNITED STATES MARSHAL SERVICE
Marshals charged Michael James Stewart, 18, of Tyler, with two counts of engaging in organized criminal activity. Stewart was in the Smith County Jail on Wednesday without bond.