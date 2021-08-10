TYLER POLICE DEPARTMENT
Officers charged Derek Alexander De La Cruz, 17, of Tyler, with two counts of aggravated assault with deadly weapon. De La Cruz was in the Smith County Jail on Sunday on bonds totaling $400,000.
Officers charged Luis Robles, 39, of Tyler, with assault causes bodily injury family member. Robles was in the Smith County Jail on Sunday and released the same day on a $5,000 bond.
Officers charged Rafael Gaona Vega, 70, of Tyler, with intoxication assault with vehicle. Vega was in the Smith County Jail on Monday on a $10,000 bond.
SMITH COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Deputies charged Tracy Jo Duncan, 34, of Gladewater, with assault class C. Duncan was in the Smith County Jail on Saturday and released the following day with no bond.
Deputies charged Michael Duane Jones, 55, of Gladewater, with aggravated assault with deadly weapon and unlawful restraint. Jones was in the Smith County Jail on Saturday and released the same day on bonds totaling $30,000.
Deputies charged Kari Diane Polk-Spaniel, 38, of Lindale, with assault causes bodily injury family member. Polk-Spaniel was in the Smith County Jail on Monday on $500 bond.
Deputies charged Ashton Eugene Slaton, 28, of Lindale, with assault causes bodily injury family member. Slaton was in the Smith County Jail on Saturday and released the same day on a $1,500 bond.
Deputies charged Cory Lee Stokes, 35, of Tyler, with three counts of aggravated assault with deadly weapon and abandon endanger child criminal negligence. Stokes was in the Smith County Jail on Saturday on bonds totaling $950,000.
ARP POLICE DEPARTMENT
Officers charged Angela Graves, 42, of Dallas, with cruelty to non-livestock animals: fail to prov. Graves was it the Smith County Jail on Sunday and released the same day on a $5,000 bond.
LINDALE POLICE DEPARTMENT
Officers charged Justin Lee Shackelford, 37, of Loan Oak, with assault causes bodily injury. Shackelford was in the Smith County Jail on Monday on a $10,000 bond.
SMITH COUNTY ADULT PROBATION
Officers charged Harold Anderson Coates, IV, 43, of Tyler, with burglary of habitation. Coates was in the Smith County Jail on Friday without bond.