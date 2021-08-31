TYLER POLICE DEPARTMENT
Officers charged Dillan Brett Bolton, 27, of Tyler, with burglary of habitation and unauthorized use of vehicle. Bolton was in the Smith County Jail on Tuesday on bonds totaling $50,000.
Officers charged Willie Alfred Kelly, 37, of Tyler, with assault causes bodily injury family member. Kelly was in the Smith County Jail on Tuesday on a $5,000 bond.
SMITH COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Deputies charged Zachary O’Neal Baggett, 20, of Lindale, with assault causes bodily injury family member and interfere with emergency request for assistance. Baggett was in the Smith County Jail on Monday and released the following day on bonds totaling $10,000.
Deputies charged Ashley Kareesha Gilkey, 30, of Lewisville, with burglary of habitation. Gilkey was in the Smith County Jail on Monday on a $25,000 bond.
BULLARD POLICE DEPARTMENT
Officers charged David Bryan Tant, 35, of Gallatin, with evading arrest detention with vehicle and tamper/fabricate physical evidence with intent to impair. Tant was in the Smith County Jail on Monday on bonds totaling $25,000.