TYLER POLICE DEPARTMENT
Officers charged Demetrius Brisbon, 42, of Tyler, with theft of property less than $2,500 two or more previous convictions. Brisbon was in the Smith County Jail on Wednesday and released the same day on $10,000.
SMITH COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Deputies charged Jade Lynelle Shaddock, 37, of Hawkins, with criminal trespass and false statement to parole officer/special investigator/law enforcement employee/corrections officer. Shaddock was in the Smith County Jail Wednesday on bonds totaling $10,000.
Deputies charged Christian Dewayne Smith, 40, of Tyler, with parole violation, assault public servant, and resist arrest search or transport. Smith was in the Smith County Jail on Wednesday on bonds totaling $15,000.
Deputies charged Jessica Lindsey York, 32, of Chandler, with driving while intoxicated third or more. York was in the Smith County Jail on Wednesday on a $200,000 bond.
UNITED STATES MARSHAL SERVICE
Marshals charged Margaret Machell Johnson, 51, of Tyler, with criminal mischief between $100 and $750 and injury child/elderly/disable with intent bodily injury. Johnson was in the Smith County Jail on Tuesday on bonds totaling $100,000.
SMITH COUNTY ADULT PROBATION
Officers charged Fierra Dentraill Cole, 27, of Tyler, with driving while intoxicated second. Cole was in the Smith County Jail on Tuesday on a $100,000 bond.
LINDALE POLICE DEPARTMENT
Officers charged Floyd Ray Gamel, 26, of Lindale, with deadly conduct discharge firearm. Gamel was in the Smith County Jail on Wednesday on a $1,000 bond.