TYLER POLICE DEPARTMENT
Officers charged Yesenia Bailon, 20, of Tyler, with aggravated assault with deadly weapon and evading arrest detention. Bailon was in the Smith County Jail on Friday on bonds totaling $252,500.
Officers charged Daniel Van Bryan, 51, of Tyler, with driving while license invalid, violate promise to appear (uniform act), driving while intoxicated second/bond surrender, assault causes bodily injury family member, fail to identify fugitive intent give false information, driving with license invalid with previous conviction/suspension without fin res, driving while intoxicated second, and speeding. Bryan was in the Smith County Jail on Saturday on bonds totaling $10,662.40.
Officers charged Weston Alan Cotton, 29, of Whitehouse, with driving while intoxicated third or more and two counts of resist arrest search or transport. Cotton was in the Smith County Jail on Saturday and released the same day on bonds totaling $4,500.
Offices charged Devin Taylor Henry, 23, of Tyler, with continuous violence against the family, failure to appear/bail jumping, speeding, no driver’s license (when unlicensed), violate promise to appear, criminal mischief between $100 and $750, unlawful carrying weapon, and two counts of aggravated assault with deadly weapon. Henry was in the Smith County Jail on Sunday on bonds totaling $215,862.
Offices charged Aaron James Howard, 24, of Rowlett, with fraud use/possession identifying info number of items and fraud possession/use credit or debit card less than five. Howard was in the Smith County Jail on Saturday on bonds totaling $250,000.
Officers charged Chauncy Lee Lamborn, 38, of Kilgore, with accident involving damage to vehicle equal to or greater than $200 and assault family/house member impede breath/circulation. Lamborn was in the Smith County Jail on Friday on bonds totaling $10,500.
Officers charged Jose Alfredo Servin-Tavera, 26, of Jacksonville, with terroristic threat cause fear of imminent and harassment. Servin-Tavera was in the Smith County Jail on Friday and released the following day on bonds totaling $3,000.
SMITH COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Deputies charged Eddie Ray Blanton, Jr., 53, of Whitehouse, with terroristic threat of family/household and aggravated assault with deadly weapon. Blanton was in the Smith County Jail on Sunday on bonds totaling $25,000.
Deputies charged Nicholas Lamar Smith, 35, of Tyler, with manufacture deliver controlled substance two or two-A between four grams and four hundred grams and fraud possession/use credit or debit card less than five. Smith was in the Smith County Jail on Friday and released the following day on bonds totaling $27,000.
Deputies charged Jeff Dewayne Taylor, 37, of Tyler, with aggravated kidnapping terrorize. Taylor was in the Smith County Jail on Friday on a $200,000 bond.
Deputies charged Billy Aaron Wells, 72, of Mineola, with aggravated assault with deadly weapon and assault causes bodily injury. Wells was in the Smith County Jail on Sunday on bonds totaling $11,000.
Deputies charged Jill Cromer Hayes, 43, of Lindale, with burglary of a habitation. Hayes was in the Smith County Jail on Saturday on a $150,000 bond.
Deputies charged Davion Charles Manning, 30, of Dallas, with possession marijuana between four ounces and five pounds. Manning was in the Smith County Jail on Friday and released the same day on a $10,000 bond.
Deputies charged Joseph Charles Peppers, 27, of Palestine, with theft property between $100 and $750 by check. Peppers was in the Smith County Jail on Friday on a $100,000 bond.
UNITED STATES MARSHAL SERVICE
Marshals charged Cody James Holley, 38, of Whitehouse, with two counts of theft property between $100 and $750 and assault family/house member impede breath/circulation. Holley was in the Smith County Jail on Friday on bonds totaling $451,000.