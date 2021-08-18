TYLER POLICE DEPARTMENT
Officers charged Angel Jesus Bautista, 17, of Tyler, with aggravated robbery. Bautista was in the Smith County Jail on Monday and released the next day on a $50,000 bond.
Officers charged Gregg Ryan Dyess, 35, of Chandler, with continuous violence against the family. Dyess was in the Smith County Jail on Saturday and released the following day on a $5,000 bond.
Officers charged Juan Carlos Martinez, 18, of Tyler, with aggravated assault with deadly weapon. Martinez was in the Smith County Jail on Friday on a $750,000 bond.
SMITH COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Deputies charged Heather McKenzie Barnes, 25, of Flint, with assault causes bodily injury family member. Barnes was in the Smith County Jail on Friday and released Tuesday on a $15,000 bond.
Deputies charged Colby Timothy Collier, 47, of Tyler, with assault causes bodily injury family member. Collier was in the Smith County Jail on Monday and released the following day on a $2,500 bond.
Deputies charged Dominic Marice Davis, 38, of Chandler, with assault family/house member impede breath/circulation. Davis was in the Smith County Jail on Friday on a $25,000 bond.
Deputies charged James Matthew Herron, 38, of Tyler, with assault causes bodily injury family member. Herron was in the Smith County Jail on Monday and released the next day on a $2,500 bond.
Deputies charged Cynthia Elaine Hodges, 35, of Tyler, with two counts of interference with child custody. Hodges was in the Smith County Jail on Monday on bonds totaling $200,000.
Deputies charged David Grady Isham, 63, of Tyler, with aggravated assault against public servant. Isham was in the Smith County Jail on Saturday and released the same day on a $500 bond.
Deputies charged John Robert Skelley, 34, of Lindale, with two counts of assault causes bodily injury family member and driving while intoxicated. Skelley was in the Smith County Jail on Saturday and released the same day on bonds totaling $1,500.
Deputies charged Nicholaus Don Smith, 41, of Lindale, with assault family/house member impede breath/circulation. Smith was in the Smith County Jail on Monday and released the following day on a $10,000 bond.
Deputies charged Kellie Marie Thornton, 42, of Whitehouse, with aggravated assault date/family/house with weapon. Thronton was in the Smith County Jail on Monday and released the same day on a $25,000 bond.
ARP POLICE DEPARTMENT
Officers charged April Elizabeth Kelley, 29, of Gladewater, with aggravated assault date/family/house with weapon. Kelley was in the Smith County Jail on Saturday on a $78,000 bond.
LINDALE POLICE DEPARTMENT
Officers charged Ashley Nikole Herring, 35, of Lindale, with assault causes bodily injury family member. Herring was in the Smith County Jail on Sunday and released the same day on a $500 bond.
Officers charged Jason Lee Thompson, 37, of Lindale, with assault causes bodily injury family member. Thompson was in the Smith County Jail on Saturday and released the following day on a $1,000 bond.
SMITH COUNTY ADULT PROBATION
Officers charged Janet Lee Guajardo, 35, of Tyler, with abandon endanger child criminal negligence. Guajardo was in the Smith County Jail on Monday on a $10,000 bond.
Officers charged Tara Michelle Halsey, 41, of Tyler, with obstruction or retaliation. Halsey was in the Smith County Jail on Monday on a $75,000 bond.
Officers charged Bryce Douglas Ransone, 22, of Tyler, with credit card or debit card abuse and aggravated assault with deadly weapon. Ransone was in the Smith County Jail on Monday without bond.