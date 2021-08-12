TYLER POLICE DEPARTMENT
Officers charged Anthony Deshan Hunter, 19, of Tyler, with burglary of vehicles. Hunter was in the Smith County Jail on Tuesday on a $75,000 bond.
Officers charged Nathaniel James Williams, 18, of Tyler, with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Williams was in the Smith County Jail on Tuesday on a $250,000 bond.
SMITH COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Deputies charged Terrance Jovan Hurd, 29, of Chandler, with criminal trespass and assault causing bodily injury family member. Hurd was in the Smith County Jail on Tuesday on bonds totaling $10,000.
Deputies charged Jonathan William Ledbetter, 30, of Hawkins, with indecent exposure. Ledbetter was in the Smith County Jail on Tuesday without bond.
Deputies charged David Dwayne Melton, 55, of Tulsa, Oklahoma, with theft of property between $2,500 and $30,000. Melton was in the Smith County Jail on Tuesday without bond.
Deputies charged Jessica Chantel Palmer, 41, of Winona, with aggravated assault date/family/household member with a weapon. Palmer was in the Smith County Jail on Tuesday and released the same day on a $500 bond.
Deputies charged Arik Kevin-Douglas Boyd, 31, of Grand Saline, with theft of property between $30,000 and $150,000. Boyd was in the Smith County Jail on Tuesday on a $50,000 bond.
Deputies charged Kelly Gene Duncan, 30, of Tyler, with assault peace officer/judge. Duncan was in the Smith County Jail on Tuesday without bond.
TROUP POLICE DEPARTMENT
Officers charged Jared Daniel Fagan, 23, of Troup, with assault family/household member by impeding breath/circulation. Fagan was in the Smith County Jail on Wednesday on a $500 bond.
UNITED STATES MARSHAL SERVICE
Marshals charged Angel Abel Cedillo, 17, of Tyler, with aggravated robbery and theft of firearm. Cedillo was in the Smith County Jail on Tuesday on bonds totaling $350,000.