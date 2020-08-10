TYLER POLICE DEPARTMENT
Officers charged Milton Spencer Adams Jr., 24, of Tyler, with possession of penalty group one controlled substance more than 4 and less than 200 grams. Adams was in the Smith County Jail Saturday with a $25,000 bond.
Officers charged Heather Lynn Barrett, 48, of Palestine, with theft of property between $750 and $2,500. Barrett was in the Smith County Jail Friday with a $10,000 bond.
Officers charged John Hall, 34, of Tyler, with assault causing bodily injury. Hall was in the Smith County Jail Friday and released the same day. He had a $1,500 bond.
Officers charged Christopher Lamar Johnson, 22, of Tyler, with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Johnson was in the Smith County Jail Tuesday with a $50,000 bond.
SMITH COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Deputies charged Jonathan Demarcus Andrew, 23, of Dallas with assault causing bodily injury. Andrew was in the Smith County Jail Saturday with a $20,000 bond.
Deputies charged Sir Rejodious Bradely, 18, of Tyler, with burglary of vehicles/30 days in Smith County Jail. Bradely was in the Smith County Jail Friday without bond.
Deputies charged Bailey Michelle Dennis, 21, of Whitehouse, with possession of penalty group two controlled substance greater than 4 and less than 400 grams, with possession of penalty group two controlled substance greater than 1 and less than 4 grams and possession of penalty controlled substance and possession of penalty group two controlled substance less than 1 gram. Dennis was in the Smith County Jail Friday with bonds of $50,000, $15,000 and $3,000.
Deputies charged Carole Dickson, 21, of Bullard, with evading arrest detention with a vehicle. Dickson was in the Smith County Jail Saturday without bond.
Deputies charged Benjamin Finch, 43, of Tyler, with driving while intoxicated with child under 15 years of age and unlawful carrying a weapon. Finch was in the Smith County Jail Friday and released the same day. He had bonds of $15,000 and $2,000.
Deputies charged Nekay Shantinale Jackson, 49, of Overton, with theft of property less than $2,500 with two more previous convictions. Jackson was in the Smith County Jail Friday and was released the same day. She had a $15,000 bond.
Deputies charged Catalino Castillo Marin Jr., 23, of Tyler, with murder. Marin was in the Smith County Jail Tuesday with a $500,000 bond.
Deputies charged Aidan John McQuerry, 20, of Whitehouse, with possession of penalty group two controlled substance between 4 and 400 grams, possession of penalty group two controlled substance between 1-4 grams and possession of penalty group 2 controlled substance less than 1 gram. McQuerry was in the Smith County Jail Friday and released Monday. He had bonds of $50,000, $15,000 and $3,000.
Deputies charged Alexandria L. Nixon, 24, of Tyler, with theft of property between $750 and $2,500, failure to identify fugitive intent to give false information, theft or property between $750 and $2,500. Nixon was in the Smith County Jail Friday with bonds of $7,500, $5,000 and $7,500.
Deputies charged Zachary Dean Roth, 32, of Arp, with assault by threaten contact. Roth was in the Smith County Jail Saturday and released Monday with time served.
Deputies charged John Eric Sandoval, 35, of Tyler, with burglary of habitation. Sandoval was in the Smith County Jail Saturday and released the same day. He had a $50,000 bond.
Deputies charged Zoey Monique Stevens, 20, of Whitehouse, with assault causing bodily injury. Stevens was in the Smith County Jail Saturday and released the same day. She had a $3,000 bond.
LINDALE POLICE DEPARTMENT
Officers charged Amanda Maree Dodge, of Lindale, with assault causing bodily injury to a family member. Dodge was in the Smith County Jail Saturday and released the same day. She had a $1,000 bond.
SMITH COUNTY ADULT PROBATION
Officers charged Kordavion Dewayne Stewart, 25, of Benton, Louisiana, with possession of marijuana greater than 4 ounces and less than five pounds. Stewart was in the Smith County Jail Saturday and released the same day. He had a $25,000 bond.